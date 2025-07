T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability

T-Mobile

By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Does T-Mobile's pace in 5G advancement make you respect it more than rivals? I only respect those who stay true to their words. Definitely, it's way ahead of other companies. No, these breakthroughs are only for edge use cases. I only respect those who stay true to their words. 0% Definitely, it's way ahead of other companies. 0% No, these breakthroughs are only for edge use cases. 0%

T-Mobile

T-Mobile





—Ulf Ewaldsson, T-Mobile 's president of technology, October 2024



T-Mobile has has once again proven that it's ahead of rivals when it comes to 5G advancements . The L4S tech will hopefully reduce content load time and ensure more responsive collaboration between users. This will especially help when a network is being used by many devices at once.

L4S will be foundational to's network slicing framework. It will also enable the network to make smarter decisions and offer customized performance tiers for XR, gaming, video, and other latency-sensitive use cases.The company also plans to bring the capabilities to enterprise offerings to unlock lag-free experiences across industries. It has also teamed up with Apple and other companies to optimize how their apps work.In short, L4S is a tech designed to improve video streaming. As's president of technology, Ulf Ewaldsson, previously said , this video priority tech will create a better video experience for different apps. He explained that during times of overload, the network will send a message to the app to ask it to adapt to the condition to ensure the video keeps playing smoothly. This will be achieved by lowering video quality, which is better than buffering or freezing.