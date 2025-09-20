Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch

T-Mobile, which supports RedCap 5G, is ideal for anyone looking to pick up Apple's latest smartwatches.

Apple Watch
Apple Watch 11 Ultra 3 SE 3 RedCap 5G T-Mobile
Apple's recently launched Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, and Watch Ultra 3 are among the first smartwatches to support 5G. Small devices can't support full-featured 5G, though, and instead use something called Reduced Capability (RedCap). For this reason, T-Mobile users might have a better experience than AT&T and Verizon customers.

5G RedCap is a scaled-down version of 5G for power-conscious and lightweight devices like wearables. It's ideal for devices that don't need standard 5G, but would be better off by leveraging higher bandwidth and lower latency capabilities than what LTE offers.



Apple's last-gen watches didn't support 5G, mainly because full-capability 5G was too much for them. With AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon all offering 5G RedCap now, it makes sense for manufacturers like Apple to launch 5G smartwatches.

5G RedCap is only possible with a 5G standalone (5G SA) network or a pure 5G network. T-Mobile is the only carrier with a nationwide 5G SA network, giving it an edge over its rivals. AT&T and Verizon's networks are still, in part, made up of 5G radios on a 4G core.

Would T-Mobile's wider 5G support make you want to switch as an Apple watch buyer?

Vote View Result


Techsponential's founder Avi Greengart told Fierce Wireless that smartwatches don't necessarily need 5G. 5G isn't likely to meaningfully change your connectivity experience. Where 5G RedCap does shine, though, is energy efficiency. And, of course, devices that support the tech are future-proofed.

The use of 5G RedCap in the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 makes sense from a power management perspective — you don't need huge speed gains, and you do need to keep battery use down.  
–Avi Greengart, Techsponential's founder, September 2025

Since T-Mobile's entire 5G network is SA, the carrier has a coverage advantage over AT&T and Verizon. Even T-Mobile's low-band frequencies, which travel farther and penetrate buildings better than other spectrum, are SA. This will allow Apple watches on T-Mobile's network to use 5G in more places.

It should give T-Mobile a coverage advantage, as its entire 5G network is SA, including its 600 MHz low-band frequencies, where AT&T and Verizon are just building out their core SA networks and typically at higher frequency ranges.
–Avi Greengart, Techsponential's founder, September 2025

It likely won't be long before AT&T and Verizon catch up. In July, AT&T's VP of Device Technology Jason Sikes announced that the company's RedCap 5G reached more than 200 million points of presence (POPs). 

While there's disagreement over who has the best network, when it comes to 5G, T-Mobile is leading, and wider support for RedCap 5G is further proof.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
