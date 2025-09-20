Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
T-Mobile, which supports RedCap 5G, is ideal for anyone looking to pick up Apple's latest smartwatches.
Apple's recently launched Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, and Watch Ultra 3 are among the first smartwatches to support 5G. Small devices can't support full-featured 5G, though, and instead use something called Reduced Capability (RedCap). For this reason, T-Mobile users might have a better experience than AT&T and Verizon customers.
Apple's last-gen watches didn't support 5G, mainly because full-capability 5G was too much for them. With AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon all offering 5G RedCap now, it makes sense for manufacturers like Apple to launch 5G smartwatches.
5G RedCap is only possible with a 5G standalone (5G SA) network or a pure 5G network. T-Mobile is the only carrier with a nationwide 5G SA network, giving it an edge over its rivals. AT&T and Verizon's networks are still, in part, made up of 5G radios on a 4G core.
Techsponential's founder Avi Greengart told Fierce Wireless that smartwatches don't necessarily need 5G. 5G isn't likely to meaningfully change your connectivity experience. Where 5G RedCap does shine, though, is energy efficiency. And, of course, devices that support the tech are future-proofed.
5G RedCap is a scaled-down version of 5G for power-conscious and lightweight devices like wearables. It's ideal for devices that don't need standard 5G, but would be better off by leveraging higher bandwidth and lower latency capabilities than what LTE offers.
The entire 2025 Apple watch lineup supports 5G RedCap. | Image Credit - Apple
Apple's last-gen watches didn't support 5G, mainly because full-capability 5G was too much for them. With AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon all offering 5G RedCap now, it makes sense for manufacturers like Apple to launch 5G smartwatches.
5G RedCap is only possible with a 5G standalone (5G SA) network or a pure 5G network. T-Mobile is the only carrier with a nationwide 5G SA network, giving it an edge over its rivals. AT&T and Verizon's networks are still, in part, made up of 5G radios on a 4G core.
Techsponential's founder Avi Greengart told Fierce Wireless that smartwatches don't necessarily need 5G. 5G isn't likely to meaningfully change your connectivity experience. Where 5G RedCap does shine, though, is energy efficiency. And, of course, devices that support the tech are future-proofed.
The use of 5G RedCap in the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 makes sense from a power management perspective — you don't need huge speed gains, and you do need to keep battery use down.
–Avi Greengart, Techsponential's founder, September 2025
Since T-Mobile's entire 5G network is SA, the carrier has a coverage advantage over AT&T and Verizon. Even T-Mobile's low-band frequencies, which travel farther and penetrate buildings better than other spectrum, are SA. This will allow Apple watches on T-Mobile's network to use 5G in more places.
It should give T-Mobile a coverage advantage, as its entire 5G network is SA, including its 600 MHz low-band frequencies, where AT&T and Verizon are just building out their core SA networks and typically at higher frequency ranges.
–Avi Greengart, Techsponential's founder, September 2025
It likely won't be long before AT&T and Verizon catch up. In July, AT&T's VP of Device Technology Jason Sikes announced that the company's RedCap 5G reached more than 200 million points of presence (POPs).
Recommended Stories
While there's disagreement over who has the best network, when it comes to 5G, T-Mobile is leading, and wider support for RedCap 5G is further proof.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: