AT&T trumps T-Mobile in a crucial area and isn't afraid to assert its lead

AT&T is rubbing a decisive victory in T-Mobile's face.

In July, RootMetrics crowned AT&T the top performer for the first half of 2025. Ookla concluded that AT&T Fiber was the fastest fixed ISP in the US during the same period. AT&T is now celebrating those wins.

T-Mobile and Verizon have both been asserting that they have the best networks. AT&T has brushed those claims aside. It's bragging about accolades received from RootMetrics, including Best Overall Wireless Network Performance, Most Reliable Wireless Network, Fastest Wireless Network, and Best Call Performance.

Per Ookla Speedtest, it provides the fastest internet and is rated the best by consumers.

AT&T has dismissed its rivals' claims by stating that it delivers "unmatched connectivity to consumers, businesses, and first responders." The company has also thrown shade on T-Mobile by questioning its claims about being ahead of others. AT&T's network covers 300,000 more square miles than T-Mobile's network.

AT&T says that it has the largest wireless network in North America, covering 99 percent of the US population. This hasn't been independently verified, as Verizon was previously said to have greater geographical coverage than its rivals.

Which carrier has the best coverage according to your experience?

Vote View Result

AT&T has also been recognized by J.D. Power for leading the customer satisfaction metric for large enterprise and medium-sized business internet service.

Our mission is to be the connectivity provider our customers can trust wherever life takes them, and AT&T’s network performance is head and shoulders above the rest.
–Jenifer Robertson, EVP and GM, AT&T Mass Markets and Mobility, September 2025

AT&T's larger coverage will ensure that an AT&T customer gets signals in more places than a T-Mobile subscriber. That said, T-Mobile's recent acquisition of UScellular's wireless business will improve coverage in rural areas. In other areas, it may make up for the lack of terrestrial presence with roaming agreements and the T-Satellite service. Also, T-Mobile leads in 5G availability.

That said, AT&T's position was further strengthened recently after it acquired 50MHz of spectrum from EchoStar. The deal gave it ownership of assets essential for 5G capacity and coverage.

Verizon now has less mid-band spectrum than AT&T and T-Mobile, weakening its competitive edge.

T-Mobile and possibly Verizon may now be forced to compete with AT&T on price and promotions, which is a win for customers.

Anam Hamid
