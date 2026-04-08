T-Mobile's Mint is crushing it in terms of value yet again with its latest MINTernet bundle
Who wants to miss out on saving $300 for a whole year of quality 5G service?
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This is your chance to get an all-in-one solution at a great price. | Image by Mint Mobile
You know how big carriers promise to save you money while quietly raising prices for wireless or home internet services? Mint Mobile is doing the exact opposite.
Relying on the T-Mobile network, Mint offers home internet and wireless plans that are significantly less expensive. With prices starting at $40/mo for internet and $15/mo for phone plans, this carrier is a solid alternative for users seeking a "way out" of the Big Three.
Some users may dislike the idea of signing up with an MVNO. But there's a lot to like about this carrier, and I'm not just talking about the affordable plans.
Just like the Big Three, this MVNO doesn't charge you for the gateway device. You don't have to pay any monthly equipment fees or go through a lengthy setup.
For a limited time, Mint Mobile is bundling its 12-month MINTernet plan with a wireless phone service for $45/mo. The service is paid upfront and amounts to $540 for the whole year.
At first glance, this might seem quite steep. But compared to the competition, it actually makes a lot of sense.
T-Mobile, for example, is currently charging $50/mo for its least expensive home internet plan. Granted, you get the first month for free and an extra $100 discount within 14 weeks, which is still around $450 for the whole year — only for home internet.
Things are no less affordable with AT&T's home internet solutions. At the time of writing, the carrier charges $40/mo for the service, which equates to $480 for 12 months.
Bottom line: while Mint's plan may look pricier on paper, when you factor in the unlimited phone plan, it becomes a clear win. The offer saves you $300 for the whole year, making it a hit for users who want an all-in-one solution that doesn't cost an arm and a leg.
In addition, Mint Mobile's ongoing bundle offer includes a five-year price guarantee. No hidden fees, no unpleasant surprises.
If Mint's current home + phone data plan is so affordable compared to other US carriers, is it any good? Very much so.
The MINTernet solution gives you a full year of unlimited 5G data, provided by T-Mobile's coverage. With a free gateway device and typical download speeds ranging between 133 Mbps and 415 Mbps, this plan is ideal for users seeking reliability at a good price.
The 12-month unlimited phone plan is just as tempting. You get unlimited text, talk, and data, with download speeds of up to 357 Mbps. Other perks include a free mobile hotspot, as well as calling to Mexico, the UK, and Canada at no additional cost.
Mint Mobile may sound unappealing compared to the Big Three. But to me, the MVNO is proving that you don't have to overpay to get quality service.
And I agree, Mint isn't the only one promising smaller bills and unlimited data. However, it's uncommon for MVNOs to bundle home internet and phone plans. Even fewer give you a discount on the bundle.
So, if you're looking for a way to combine two of your most important bills and not pay an arm and a leg for a basic necessity, turning to Mint seems like the logical way to go.
Relying on the T-Mobile network, Mint offers home internet and wireless plans that are significantly less expensive. With prices starting at $40/mo for internet and $15/mo for phone plans, this carrier is a solid alternative for users seeking a "way out" of the Big Three.
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Why Mint?
Some users may dislike the idea of signing up with an MVNO. But there's a lot to like about this carrier, and I'm not just talking about the affordable plans.
With Mint, users get a 14-day money-back guarantee. This is as straightforward as it sounds: users get two weeks to try out the service. If unhappy, they can cancel the service and get a refund.
Just like the Big Three, this MVNO doesn't charge you for the gateway device. You don't have to pay any monthly equipment fees or go through a lengthy setup.
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Best of all, Mint Mobile is now pairing its home internet and wireless service plan for a price that will absolutely blow your mind. Let's get some context.
Home internet and wireless plan by Mint
For a limited time, Mint Mobile is bundling its 12-month MINTernet plan with a wireless phone service for $45/mo. The service is paid upfront and amounts to $540 for the whole year.
At first glance, this might seem quite steep. But compared to the competition, it actually makes a lot of sense.
T-Mobile, for example, is currently charging $50/mo for its least expensive home internet plan. Granted, you get the first month for free and an extra $100 discount within 14 weeks, which is still around $450 for the whole year — only for home internet.
T-Mobile's current home internet solution actually delivers less value than Mint. | Image by T-Mobile
Things are no less affordable with AT&T's home internet solutions. At the time of writing, the carrier charges $40/mo for the service, which equates to $480 for 12 months.
Bottom line: while Mint's plan may look pricier on paper, when you factor in the unlimited phone plan, it becomes a clear win. The offer saves you $300 for the whole year, making it a hit for users who want an all-in-one solution that doesn't cost an arm and a leg.
In addition, Mint Mobile's ongoing bundle offer includes a five-year price guarantee. No hidden fees, no unpleasant surprises.
Plan details
If Mint's current home + phone data plan is so affordable compared to other US carriers, is it any good? Very much so.
The MINTernet solution gives you a full year of unlimited 5G data, provided by T-Mobile's coverage. With a free gateway device and typical download speeds ranging between 133 Mbps and 415 Mbps, this plan is ideal for users seeking reliability at a good price.
This is easily one of the best bundle offers I've seen in quite a while. | Image by Mint Mobile
The 12-month unlimited phone plan is just as tempting. You get unlimited text, talk, and data, with download speeds of up to 357 Mbps. Other perks include a free mobile hotspot, as well as calling to Mexico, the UK, and Canada at no additional cost.
My take on Mint
Mint Mobile may sound unappealing compared to the Big Three. But to me, the MVNO is proving that you don't have to overpay to get quality service.
And I agree, Mint isn't the only one promising smaller bills and unlimited data. However, it's uncommon for MVNOs to bundle home internet and phone plans. Even fewer give you a discount on the bundle.
So, if you're looking for a way to combine two of your most important bills and not pay an arm and a leg for a basic necessity, turning to Mint seems like the logical way to go.
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