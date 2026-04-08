T-Mobile's Mint is crushing it in terms of value yet again with its latest MINTernet bundle

T-Mobile

In addition, Mint Mobile's ongoing bundle offer includes a five-year price guarantee. No hidden fees, no unpleasant surprises.If Mint's current home + phone data plan is so affordable compared to other US carriers, is it any good? Very much so.The MINTernet solution gives you a full year of unlimited 5G data, provided by's coverage. With a free gateway device and typical download speeds ranging between 133 Mbps and 415 Mbps, this plan is ideal for users seeking reliability at a good price.