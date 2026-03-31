AT&T flips the script on T-Mobile and Verizon with first-of-its-kind plan for weary customers



A truly inclusive plan



OneConnect bundles cellular and fiber plans into a single subscription. As growth in the wireless market slows and converged customers become the next battleground, AT&T has taken a novel step to increase its competitiveness. The company today announced OneConnect, a plan that streamlines the experience for customers shopping for both cellular and internet services.OneConnect bundles cellular and fiber plans into a single subscription.





Rather than managing separate accounts, customers can access AT&T 's combined wireless and fiber offerings through one plan.



Three tiers are available, starting at $90 per month for 1 Gig fiber and one phone line. This represents notable savings over standalone pricing, which typically totals $115 per month ($65 for 1 Gig Internet 1000 and $50 for one line on AT&T Value 2.0)

Taxes and fees included

The all-inclusive nature of OneConnect isn't the only thing that makes it disruptive. The plan pricing includes taxes and fees, a welcome departure from pricing structures that exclude these charges.



Recommended For You was, until not too long ago, a proponent of all-in pricing, but its newer plans don't include taxes in their prices.



The inclusion of taxes makes prices more transparent, ensuring that you will pay the advertised prices.

Is there a catch?

There's only one glaring issue, for now. OneConnect is only available to new customers, leaving bundling as the only option for existing customers looking to save on their cellular and internet bills. The all-inclusive nature of OneConnect isn't the only thing that makes it disruptive. The plan pricing includes taxes and fees, a welcome departure from pricing structures that exclude these charges. T-Mobile was, until not too long ago, a proponent of all-in pricing, but its newer plans don't include taxes in their prices.The inclusion of taxes makes prices more transparent, ensuring that you will pay the advertised prices.There's only one glaring issue, for now. OneConnect is only available to new customers, leaving bundling as the only option for existing customers looking to save on their cellular and internet bills.









While bundling also offers a route to saving, it's not as straightforward as having one flat price for all services, making the choice more complicated for customers.



Recommended For You AT&T , which is the third-largest provider with 120.1 million subscribers, behind T-Mobile (142.4 million) and Another limitation is that device financing isn't available, so you will have to bring your own device.While bundling also offers a route to saving, it's not as straightforward as having one flat price for all services, making the choice more complicated for customers.On its face, OneConnect is a straightforward plan for customers who want to buy all their connectivity services from a single provider. For, which is the third-largest provider with 120.1 million subscribers, behind(142.4 million) and Verizon (146.9 million), it's a play for customers who value simplicity over mix-and-match offerings.





Is AT&T moving in the right direction? The plan is genius. I wish the plan was also offered to existing customers. I don't like that the plan is BYOD. Vote 15 Votes



The next frontier

AT&T 's OneConnect announcement caps an eventful month in which it



As T-Mobile and Verizon 's



By combining services into a single plan at a lower rate than what those services would cost separately, AT&T is making itself an attractive option for customers who want to leave the math to providers. 's OneConnect announcement caps an eventful month in which it refreshed plans hiked prices , and rolled out a new app Asand's ongoing legal battle has highlighted, carriers are no longer competing on prices. Instead, they are focused on value creation and retention.By combining services into a single plan at a lower rate than what those services would cost separately,is making itself an attractive option for customers who want to leave the math to providers.