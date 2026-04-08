US Mobile challenges AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, cable, and MVNOs with unique offering

Connectivity from the ground up and the sky down



With agreements across all three major providers, US Mobile already holds an edge by not forcing users to choose a single network. This allows customers to switch between carriers based on local coverage.



Recommended For You By partnering with Starlink, US Mobile is taking its convergence strategy orbital. Unlike 5G Home Internet or fiber, which rely on terrestrial towers and cables, Starlink beams internet directly from low-earth orbit (LEO). With agreements across all three major providers, US Mobile already holds an edge by not forcing users to choose a single network. This allows customers to switch between carriers based on local coverage.By partnering with Starlink, US Mobile is taking its convergence strategy orbital. Unlike 5G Home Internet or fiber, which rely on terrestrial towers and cables, Starlink beams internet directly from low-earth orbit (LEO).



This means users can count on cellular connectivity while travelling through Canada and Mexico, while their internet remains accessible virtually anywhere in the world.





For now, the Direct to Cell technology isn't supported, but will eventually be rolled out.

Engineering the super carrier

While a multi-network MVNO sounds straightforward, there's a reason why US Mobile is one of a kind.







The CEO of US Mobile, Ahmed Khattak, The CEO of US Mobile, Ahmed Khattak, nerded out for those interested. Basically, combining disparate networks into a super carrier is an uphill battle. Each carrier works differently, whether it's in terms of latency or billing systems. Adding satellite tech adds another layer of complexity.



In short, these different services weren't designed to work together, but US Mobile stepped up to the challenge. The company spent a decade making different networks work in harmony, positioning it to integrate satellite connectivity into its existing stack.



As more LEO providers such as Amazon's Kuiper emerge, the satellite options will expand.



For customers, this means ubiquitous connectivity. The stitching together of major terrestrial networks and LEO constellations would mean that, instead of managing multiple connections as a fail-safe, US Mobile would be handling the entire ecosystem. In short, these different services weren't designed to work together, but US Mobile stepped up to the challenge. The company spent a decade making different networks work in harmony, positioning it to integrate satellite connectivity into its existing stack.As more LEO providers such as Amazon's Kuiper emerge, the satellite options will expand.For customers, this means ubiquitous connectivity. The stitching together of major terrestrial networks and LEO constellations would mean that, instead of managing multiple connections as a fail-safe, US Mobile would be handling the entire ecosystem.





What will make you buy both cellular and internet service from the same company? Low price. Service quality. Fiber internet. Satellite internet. I'd rather not rely too much on the same company. Vote 17 Votes