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US Mobile challenges AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, cable, and MVNOs with unique offering

US Mobile's new convergence bundle goes where your provider can't.

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US Mobile and SpaceX have joined forces to redefine convergence. | Image by US Mobile
We are in the thick of convergence wars. As facilities-based providers and MVNOs alike replicate cable's convergence strategy to foster loyalty, US Mobile has put a new spin on the approach, offering customers unprecedented flexibility.

Cellular service and 5G internet  fiber satellite connectivity



AT&T recently launched OneConnect, a cellular and fiber bundle providing one mobile line and fiber internet for $90 per month. T-Mobile's MVNO Mint Mobile countered with a wireless and 5G internet bundle starting at $45 per month.

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Now, US Mobile has joined the fray, but with a unique twist. The MVNO runs a multi-network service that allows users to connect to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. The company is now marrying that flexibility with uncapped Starlink satellite internet for under $50 a month.

Specifics will be announced tomorrow.

We're launching US Mobile + Starlink as a single bundle. Unlimited Standard or Premium on all three major US networks (Warp, Darkstar, Lightspeed), plus reliable home internet from space. One plan. One bill. One app. One company that actually picks up the phone.
Ahmed Khattak, CEO US Mobile, April 2026

Connectivity from the ground up and the sky down


With agreements across all three major providers, US Mobile already holds an edge by not forcing users to choose a single network. This allows customers to switch between carriers based on local coverage.

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By partnering with Starlink, US Mobile is taking its convergence strategy orbital. Unlike 5G Home Internet or fiber, which rely on terrestrial towers and cables, Starlink beams internet directly from low-earth orbit (LEO).

This means users can count on cellular connectivity while travelling through Canada and Mexico, while their internet remains accessible virtually anywhere in the world.

For now, the Direct to Cell technology isn't supported, but will eventually be rolled out.

Engineering the super carrier


While a multi-network MVNO sounds straightforward, there's a reason why US Mobile is one of a kind.

I think people deserve to understand why "multi-network" and "super carrier" basically don't exist outside of US Mobile.
Ahmed Khattak, CEO US Mobile, April 2026

The CEO of US Mobile, Ahmed Khattak, nerded out for those interested. Basically, combining disparate networks into a super carrier is an uphill battle. Each carrier works differently, whether it's in terms of latency or billing systems. Adding satellite tech adds another layer of complexity.

To make a true multi-network experience work, you have to build a unification layer that sits above all of it.
Ahmed Khattak, CEO US Mobile, April 2026

In short, these different services weren't designed to work together, but US Mobile stepped up to the challenge. The company spent a decade making different networks work in harmony, positioning it to integrate satellite connectivity into its existing stack.

As more LEO providers such as Amazon's Kuiper emerge, the satellite options will expand.

For customers, this means ubiquitous connectivity. The stitching together of major terrestrial networks and LEO constellations would mean that, instead of managing multiple connections as a fail-safe, US Mobile would be handling the entire ecosystem.

What will make you buy both cellular and internet service from the same company?
17 Votes

Is it good enough?


While Ookla reports that Starlink is fast enough for resource-intensive tasks such as video conferencing and gaming, it still trails behind 5G internet and fiber in raw speed.

However, with median speeds steadily increasing, it is becoming a viable option for many customers, particularly those underserved by traditional providers.

By bundling wireless and satellite connectivity for under $50, US Mobile isn't just competing on tech, it's undercutting the giants on price.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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