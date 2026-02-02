Verizon apparently planning a change no one saw coming
Verizon CEO Dan Schulman might soon surprise everyone.
3comments
Verizon Dallas | Image Credit - Verizon
Verizon may have delivered its best quarter in a long time under Dan Schulman, but the new CEO is reportedly planning to take another drastic measure to make his mark on the company. Schulman is "not afraid" to "make really hard decisions," and his next move could cost consumer division head Sowmyanarayan Sampath his job.
Wrong time
Q4 was Verizon's first good quarter in 2025 in terms of postpaid subscriber additions. It will only become clear whether that was enough to maintain its lead when T-Mobile reports its Q4 results on February 11. Schulman is not waiting around and twiddling his thumbs to plan the next step of his strategy.
The new CEO is reportedly looking for a replacement for Sampath, who should have been the natural successor to Hans Vestberg, Verizon's former CEO. Far from passing the torch to him, Schulman is seemingly restructuring his leadership team and looking for someone who might be better suited to be CEO.
While Sampath’s future at Verizon hangs in the balance, his ouster isn't guaranteed. He has already started receiving job offers, but hasn't devised an exit plan.
Recommended For You
However, Verizon's problems started long before Sampath became CEO of the consumer group in 2023. He stepped into the leadership role when the company was going through a tough phase, and played his part in putting the company back on track.
[Sampath had] stepped into the head of consumer role at a low point for company performance and righted the ship.
A derailing move
Instead of having a well-thought-out succession plan, Verizon seems to be winging it. The lack of planning may backfire, considering Verizon already has a lot on its plate. Although Q4 was the company's best quarter since 2019 in terms of customer growth, it came at the expense of financial performance.
Schulman has a 27-month contract, and while it may be extended, he was never appointed for the long haul. The company's next CEO could be more crucial for its long-term trajectory, but Verizon's lack of confidence in the upper echelons is not a good sign.
Will Sampath's departure prove to be good for Verizon?
Fortune favors the bold
Schulman's limited time at Verizon means he not only has to restore the carrier to its previous glory, but also ensure he leaves it in the right hands. While it's not clear why he doesn't think Sampath can be the person, Schulman seems to have a clear vision for the company that he won't shy away from executing.
During the Q4 earnings call, the CEO hinted at a new value proposition and steady prices.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: