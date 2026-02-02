Verizon apparently planning a change no one saw coming

Verizon Dallas | Image Credit - Verizon





Instead of having a well-thought-out succession plan, Verizon seems to be winging it. The lack of planning may backfire, considering Verizon already has a lot on its plate. Although Q4 was the company's best quarter since 2019 in terms of customer growth, it came at the expense of financial performance.



Schulman has a 27-month contract, and while it may be extended, he was never appointed for the long haul. The company's next CEO could be more crucial for its long-term trajectory, but Verizon 's lack of confidence in the upper echelons is not a good sign.

Will Sampath's departure prove to be good for Verizon? Well, his presence certainly didn't help. No, he shouldn't have to pay for Hans Vestberg's missteps. Schulman should leave instead. Vote

Schulman's limited time at Verizon means he not only has to restore the carrier to its previous glory, but also ensure he leaves it in the right hands. While it's not clear why he doesn't think Sampath can be the person, Schulman seems to have a clear vision for the company that he won't shy away from executing.



During the Q4 earnings call, the CEO hinted at a new value proposition and steady prices

