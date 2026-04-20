Verizon might be reviving an iconic brand for one of Motorola's 2026 Razr foldables
The upcoming Motorola Razr 70 Ultra could carry a much simpler and historic Droid Razr name on Big Red.
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The Droid Razr (2026) could look virtually identical to the Razr Ultra (2025). | Image by Motorola
Following about a dozen high-quality and high-confidence leaks over the last few weeks, you're probably quite familiar with the designs and (some of) the key specs of the impending Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra foldables.
But there's another member of Motorola's Razr (2026) family you should start paying attention to, and no, I'm not talking about the Razr 70 Plus model that's keeping a curiously low profile in the rumor mill after a single (vague) report around a month and a half ago. Instead, Verizon is apparently hard at work on a carrier-specific Droid Razr variant, and if that moniker rings a bell, congratulations, you're old.
Familiar name, even more familiar design
For those of you who need a quick smartphone history lesson (or simply to refresh their memory after more than 15 years), the Droid line was inaugurated on America's largest mobile network way back in 2009, welcoming the first Droid Razr model a couple of years later.
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The Razr Ultra (2025) is one of the best foldable devices in the world right now. | Image by PhoneArena
That spawned a Droid Razr Maxx sequel in 2012, then a Droid Razr M, Droid Razr HD, and Droid Razr HD Maxx later that same year. Evidently, these products were not as successful as Verizon and Motorola anticipated, adding no new members to the handset roster after 2012.
The last Droid-branded devices were released in 2016, but just as the Motorola Razr name was brought back from the dead in 2019, it appears that a modernized Droid Razr edition could be unveiled soon... with a virtually identical design to last year's Razr Ultra. The 2025 ultra-high-end foldable is available on Verizon under the Motorola Razr Ultra name, mind you, and one of its color options looks practically indistinguishable from the paint job leaked today by Evan Blass on X.
Could the Droid Razr (2026) be different from the Razr 70 Ultra in any way?
Despite the obvious familiarity of that "Pantone Cabaret" hue, I'm definitely holding out hope that the reborn Droid Razr will offer... something to justify that exciting moniker.
Are you nostalgic for the good old days of the Droid family?
It's not that the "international" Razr 70 Ultra is unexciting based on the information revealed to date by a number of trustworthy insiders, but the original Droid Razr, for instance, was the thinnest smartphone in the world back in 2011, measuring 7.1 mm.
It'd be really weird to follow that up with a "modern" flip phone measuring around 7.2 mm in thickness when unfolded (which is not that great by 2026 foldable standards) and a whopping 15.7 mm or so in its folded form, but hey, weirder things have happened in the mobile industry over the last couple of years, including Motorola's incredible rise in a market segment (still) dominated by Samsung.
When should we expect a release?
That, my friends and dear readers, is the million-dollar question... I hope Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) will be kind enough to answer before long. For the time being, it has to be highlighted that the legendary leaker hasn't technically confirmed the Droid Razr is a real thing that's coming soon, so although highly unlikely, the short video shared on X could still be some sort of a concept not representative of a commercial product.
The Razr 70 Ultra (leaked here in a stunning Pantone Cocoa Wood color) will probably be internationally unveiled before the Droid Razr (2026). | Image by AndroidHeadlines
Of course, it's way more likely that Motorola will unveil the Razr 70, Razr 70 Plus, and Razr 70 Ultra in markets like Europe and India in just a couple of weeks or so, closely followed by Razr (2026), Razr Plus (2026), and Razr Ultra (2026) announcements for the US, as well as this Verizon-exclusive Droid Razr (2026) launch.
That sounds like a busy time ahead for the number two foldable vendor stateside, and I haven't even mentioned the non-foldable Edge 70 Pro, Edge 70 Pro Plus, and Edge 70 Pro Lite mid-rangers also expected to come out soon.
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