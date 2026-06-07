T-Mobile customers are still screaming at the carrier to abandon its T-Life plans

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

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T-Mobile

What should T-Mobile do? Scratch the transition now. Wait a year and see how it goes. Do nothing and follow internal plans. Convert to a fast food burger chain. Vote 785 Votes

But there is no turning back

T-Mobile

I hope it’s easy for the workers

T-Mobile

In a recent poll, we asked you how you felt about the lost sales and whatshould do now. A whopping 74 percent of voters said that the company should scratch the transition to a digital future right away.Four percent of you think thatshould wait a year to see how the change plays out before making any further moves. Almost three percent of respondents said that the company shouldn’t deviate from its plans and that it should carry on as planned.The remaining 19 percent, perhaps understanding that there isn’t anything that can realistically be done, chose a joke option. How do you feel about the entire situation?As mentioned above,has been planning this transition for a very long time. A few lost sales today does not even put a dent in the ridiculous growth that the carrier sees each quarter. Some of the customers who have angrily walked out of stores will also probably return later after they’ve cooled off.A digital future is simply too profitable to not pursue, even if it does cost the company some goodwill.Naturally, the people most affected by this change will be the carrier’s employees. As they’ve told us in the past, this transition to T-Life will likely lead to more closed stores and further layoffs.The job market is already awful nowadays, so I really hope that layoffs are minimized or avoided entirely.is replacing the human element with an app, and that’s just painful to witness.