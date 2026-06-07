Editorials · Readers Voice
T-Mobile customers are still screaming at the carrier to abandon its T-Life plans
T-Mobile's transition to conducting all operations via the T-Life app is not being received kindly.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
T-Mobile has been planning the shift to T-Life for a very long time. | Image by T-Mobile
The transition to conducting all operations via the T-Life app for T-Mobile customers is underway, with a deadline of making everything digital by August 1. Despite there being no realistic reversal in sight, customers are still screaming at the carrier that it’s not too late to turn back.
The “un-carrier” has been planning this move for a very long time, as emails from the company’s employees warned us about this happening almost a year in advance. Much like the employees, T-Mobile customers dislike the change as well, with T-Life leading to lost sales as stores begin demanding the app’s use for everyday operations.
How do the carrier’s users feel about these lost sales? We asked and you answered.
In a recent poll, we asked you how you felt about the lost sales and what T-Mobile should do now. A whopping 74 percent of voters said that the company should scratch the transition to a digital future right away.
Four percent of you think that T-Mobile should wait a year to see how the change plays out before making any further moves. Almost three percent of respondents said that the company shouldn’t deviate from its plans and that it should carry on as planned.
The remaining 19 percent, perhaps understanding that there isn’t anything that can realistically be done, chose a joke option. How do you feel about the entire situation?
As mentioned above, T-Mobile has been planning this transition for a very long time. A few lost sales today does not even put a dent in the ridiculous growth that the carrier sees each quarter. Some of the customers who have angrily walked out of stores will also probably return later after they’ve cooled off.
A digital future is simply too profitable to not pursue, even if it does cost the company some goodwill.
Naturally, the people most affected by this change will be the carrier’s employees. As they’ve told us in the past, this transition to T-Life will likely lead to more closed stores and further layoffs.
The job market is already awful nowadays, so I really hope that layoffs are minimized or avoided entirely. T-Mobile is replacing the human element with an app, and that’s just painful to witness.
T-Mobile is changing rapidly
The “un-carrier” has been planning this move for a very long time, as emails from the company’s employees warned us about this happening almost a year in advance. Much like the employees, T-Mobile customers dislike the change as well, with T-Life leading to lost sales as stores begin demanding the app’s use for everyday operations.
How do the carrier’s users feel about these lost sales? We asked and you answered.
Not too late to turn back
T-Life has been contentious ever since it first showed up. | Image by T-Mobile
In a recent poll, we asked you how you felt about the lost sales and what T-Mobile should do now. A whopping 74 percent of voters said that the company should scratch the transition to a digital future right away.
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The remaining 19 percent, perhaps understanding that there isn’t anything that can realistically be done, chose a joke option. How do you feel about the entire situation?
What should T-Mobile do?
But there is no turning back
As mentioned above, T-Mobile has been planning this transition for a very long time. A few lost sales today does not even put a dent in the ridiculous growth that the carrier sees each quarter. Some of the customers who have angrily walked out of stores will also probably return later after they’ve cooled off.
A digital future is simply too profitable to not pursue, even if it does cost the company some goodwill.
I hope it’s easy for the workers
Naturally, the people most affected by this change will be the carrier’s employees. As they’ve told us in the past, this transition to T-Life will likely lead to more closed stores and further layoffs.
The job market is already awful nowadays, so I really hope that layoffs are minimized or avoided entirely. T-Mobile is replacing the human element with an app, and that’s just painful to witness.
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