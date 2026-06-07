Editorials · Insider Reaction
Another Pixel-exclusive feature just vanished, and the replacement comes with strings attached
For most owners it changes nothing. For a few, it quietly costs more.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Google is retiring Pixel Studio and pushing Pixel owners to Nano Banana in the Gemini app. | Image by Google
I bought into the Pixel world with my eyes open, and I daily carry a Pixel 10 Pro Fold, so I know the routine by now. I have also used an iPhone Air in my rotation, so I am not exactly blind to the ways that Google operates. Google ships a neat Pixel-only toy, I play with it for a week during the honeymoon, and then it quietly disappears.
Pixel Studio is the latest one to go, and the strange part is that I won't miss it at all. That is precisely why this one bothers me.
Google is shutting down Pixel Studio, the Pixel-only AI image and sticker app it launched alongside the Pixel 9 back in 2024. The version 2.3 update now greets you with a prompt to create images and animations in the Gemini app instead, complete with an "Open Gemini" button, and the change is rolling out worldwide. Anything you already made stays in your Library for now, though you will want to download it before the app goes fully dark.
We covered the shutdown as it landed, and the redirect to Nano Banana inside Gemini is the whole story Google wants to tell. One app, one AI surface, very tidy. The part Google does not put in the prompt is what you give up on the way over.
The community read is the same. Over on Reddit, one user summed up the mood by saying they never used Pixel Studio enough to care, and that it always felt more like a demo feature than something they kept in their routine. I am in that camp. I used it during the launch buzz and have not touched it since.
So if almost nobody used it, why write about it at all? Because the few people who did use it are getting a worse deal, and because of what the shutdown says about buying a Pixel in the first place.
On the cost side, the change is real but smaller than the panic suggests. Pixel Studio let you generate images with no daily cap and no subscription. Move to the Gemini app and free users get somewhere around 20 Nano Banana images a day before they hit the wall. For most people that is plenty.
For the handful of heavy users who leaned on Pixel Studio's unlimited free generation, that ceiling is a downgrade, and the upgrade path conveniently points at a paid Google AI plan. It should be noted that this is not a bait and switch, but it is a nudge.
Then there is the trust cost, and that is where it stings. One Pixel owner left a one-star review that captures it perfectly. That user said theye loved the app and feels betrayed, that being pushed to Gemini alienates people who are not tech savvy, and that after owning the Pixel 7, 8 and 9 they are not sure they will buy the next one. Loved the app, rated it one star, all over the removal. That is the real product Google is damaging here.
Google also has a habit of narrowing access quietly before the end comes. The Pixel 8 lost Pixel Studio support when Google moved the goalposts to Pixel 9 and later, the same way it once told Pixel 8 owners that on-device AI was not coming to their phone over hardware limits. We have watched this pattern play out before.
Every time Google does this, it chips away at the case for buying into the ecosystem at all, because any Pixel-exclusive feature you fall for today could be a redirect prompt tomorrow.
So everyone is shipping mediocre first-party image tools. The difference is the direction of travel. Apple is trying to fix its weak app by adding capability. Google is killing its weak app and folding it into something with a daily limit.
I won't pretend I am losing a tool I loved, because I am not. What Google is losing is harder to win back. Every dead app makes the next "Pixel-exclusive" pitch sound a little more like a countdown, and that is a worse trade than 20 images a day.
Pixel Studio is the latest one to go, and the strange part is that I won't miss it at all. That is precisely why this one bothers me.
Google is shutting down Pixel Studio, the Pixel-only AI image and sticker app it launched alongside the Pixel 9 back in 2024. The version 2.3 update now greets you with a prompt to create images and animations in the Gemini app instead, complete with an "Open Gemini" button, and the change is rolling out worldwide. Anything you already made stays in your Library for now, though you will want to download it before the app goes fully dark.
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Why no one is really mourning this oneHere is the uncomfortable bit for Google. Pixel Studio was not a beloved app. It sits at 3.2 stars across roughly 2,620 reviews on the Play Store, which is a rounding error for something preinstalled on every Pixel sold since 2024. For a two-year-old app that shipped on millions of phones, that review count tells you how few people ever cared enough to open it twice.
The community read is the same. Over on Reddit, one user summed up the mood by saying they never used Pixel Studio enough to care, and that it always felt more like a demo feature than something they kept in their routine. I am in that camp. I used it during the launch buzz and have not touched it since.
Plenty of Pixel owners felt the same way about Pixel Studio long before the shutdown. | Image by VoiceNativeAI via Reddit
So if almost nobody used it, why write about it at all? Because the few people who did use it are getting a worse deal, and because of what the shutdown says about buying a Pixel in the first place.
On the cost side, the change is real but smaller than the panic suggests. Pixel Studio let you generate images with no daily cap and no subscription. Move to the Gemini app and free users get somewhere around 20 Nano Banana images a day before they hit the wall. For most people that is plenty.
For the handful of heavy users who leaned on Pixel Studio's unlimited free generation, that ceiling is a downgrade, and the upgrade path conveniently points at a paid Google AI plan. It should be noted that this is not a bait and switch, but it is a nudge.
Then there is the trust cost, and that is where it stings. One Pixel owner left a one-star review that captures it perfectly. That user said theye loved the app and feels betrayed, that being pushed to Gemini alienates people who are not tech savvy, and that after owning the Pixel 7, 8 and 9 they are not sure they will buy the next one. Loved the app, rated it one star, all over the removal. That is the real product Google is damaging here.
A three-time Pixel owner loved the app and still rated it one star over the removal. | Image by Ross Birney via Google Play
The Google graveyard is the actual problemThis is not a one-off. Inbox, Google Play Music, Google Podcasts, Duo, Hangouts, the list of things Google has launched, pushed and then buried is long enough to be a running joke. Pixel Studio is just the newest headstone.
Google also has a habit of narrowing access quietly before the end comes. The Pixel 8 lost Pixel Studio support when Google moved the goalposts to Pixel 9 and later, the same way it once told Pixel 8 owners that on-device AI was not coming to their phone over hardware limits. We have watched this pattern play out before.
Every time Google does this, it chips away at the case for buying into the ecosystem at all, because any Pixel-exclusive feature you fall for today could be a redirect prompt tomorrow.
Does Google's habit of killing its own apps change how you buy Pixels?
Should iPhone and Galaxy owners feel smug about thisNot really, and here is the honest comparison. Apple shipped Image Playground with iOS 18 to a brutal reception, with cartoon-only styles, repetitive results and weak prompt understanding. It got bad enough that a new report this year confirmed Apple is propping the app up by wiring in ChatGPT. Reddit users have been blunt about it, with one calling the whole thing just bad. Samsung, for its part, leans on Galaxy AI for the same kind of features.
Apple owners have been just as blunt about Image Playground falling short. | Image by Beneficial_Maximum96 via Reddit
So everyone is shipping mediocre first-party image tools. The difference is the direction of travel. Apple is trying to fix its weak app by adding capability. Google is killing its weak app and folding it into something with a daily limit.
Where this leaves Pixel ownersIf you made anything in Pixel Studio, go download it now, before the Library access goes away. After that, Nano Banana in the Gemini app is your replacement whether you wanted it or not, and for casual use it is genuinely fine.
I won't pretend I am losing a tool I loved, because I am not. What Google is losing is harder to win back. Every dead app makes the next "Pixel-exclusive" pitch sound a little more like a countdown, and that is a worse trade than 20 images a day.
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