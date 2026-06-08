At $250 off, the Pixel 10 Pro beats even the lavish iPhone 17 Pro on value

Pixel 10 Pro 128GB: Save $250 on Amazon! $250 off (23%) Amazon is currently offering a massive $250 discount on the 128GB Pixel 10 Pro, dropping its price to well under $750. Packed with fast performance and a stunning screen, this is a top-tier phone that's worth every penny at its current cost. Save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon

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Keep in mind that this is a limited-time deal that’s been live for a few weeks already. I don’t believe it’ll expire immediately, but I don’t know how long it’ll stick around either. That’s why I still encourage you to grab a brand-newnow, as this phone is well worth your hard-earned cash, especially at its current sub-$750 price.You could argue that its Tensor G5 SoC isn’t as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip in theor the A19 Pro silicon in thePro. And while you’d be technically right, the chipset inside Google’s latest Pro model has more than enough firepower to handle most tasks without breaking a sweat. Plus, with 16GB of RAM, it can tackle on-device, AI-powered tasks with ease.Whether you’re browsing the web or watching videos on YouTube, everything should feel blazing fast, even if the Tensor platform lacks the raw firepower of Qualcomm and Apple chipsets. Not to mention, Google still utilizes its image-processing magic, allowing you to take stunning photos with the phone’s 50MP main camera, 48MP telephoto unit, and 48MP ultrawide snapper.Once you’ve captured that important moment, you’ll be able to enjoy it again and again on the vivid 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2856 x 1280 resolution and HDR support. Better yet, you’ll be able to do that even in direct sunlight, thanks to the display’s 3,300 nits of peak brightness.Just as I said, theis absolutely worth the money. So, don’t miss out! Pull the trigger on this deal and save $250 on one of the top smartphones on the market today!