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At $250 off, the Pixel 10 Pro beats even the lavish iPhone 17 Pro on value

The phone ranks among the best and is unmissable at its current sub-$750 price.

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Preslav Mladenov
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A person holding a Pixel 10 Pro.
It even boasts a top-tier 50MP main camera. | Image by PhoneArena

Google’s high-end Pixel 10 Pro is right up there with top dogs like the iPhone 17 Pro and the Galaxy S26. But right now, it’s actually way more tempting, as Amazon is selling it at a massive $250 discount.

With this price cut, you can treat yourself to the 128GB model for less than $750 instead of splurging around $1,000. Plus, the offer applies to the Obsidian, Moonstone, and Porcelain color options, so you can pick the one that best matches your style.

Pixel 10 Pro 128GB: Save $250 on Amazon!
$250 off (23%)
Amazon is currently offering a massive $250 discount on the 128GB Pixel 10 Pro, dropping its price to well under $750. Packed with fast performance and a stunning screen, this is a top-tier phone that's worth every penny at its current cost. Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon
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Keep in mind that this is a limited-time deal that’s been live for a few weeks already. I don’t believe it’ll expire immediately, but I don’t know how long it’ll stick around either. That’s why I still encourage you to grab a brand-new Pixel 10 Pro now, as this phone is well worth your hard-earned cash, especially at its current sub-$750 price.

You could argue that its Tensor G5 SoC isn’t as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip in the Galaxy S26 or the A19 Pro silicon in the iPhone 17 Pro. And while you’d be technically right, the chipset inside Google’s latest Pro model has more than enough firepower to handle most tasks without breaking a sweat. Plus, with 16GB of RAM, it can tackle on-device, AI-powered tasks with ease.

Whether you’re browsing the web or watching videos on YouTube, everything should feel blazing fast, even if the Tensor platform lacks the raw firepower of Qualcomm and Apple chipsets. Not to mention, Google still utilizes its image-processing magic, allowing you to take stunning photos with the phone’s 50MP main camera, 48MP telephoto unit, and 48MP ultrawide snapper.

Once you’ve captured that important moment, you’ll be able to enjoy it again and again on the vivid 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2856 x 1280 resolution and HDR support. Better yet, you’ll be able to do that even in direct sunlight, thanks to the display’s 3,300 nits of peak brightness.

Just as I said, the Pixel 10 Pro is absolutely worth the money. So, don’t miss out! Pull the trigger on this deal and save $250 on one of the top smartphones on the market today!
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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