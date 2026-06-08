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Feature-packed Galaxy Watch 8 just got a rare discount on Amazon

The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek design, and is worth every penny.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
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A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 8.
It's definitely one of the best smartwatches on the market. | Image by PhoneArena

While I utterly love the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and find it to be the sleekest smartwatch on the US market right now, it’s quite expensive, carrying an eye-watering $499.99 sticker price. Sure, with its stainless-steel case, Sapphire Crystal display, and a design made to complement tailored suits, it’s definitely worth the splurge.

But if you don’t demand a stainless-steel case or wear formal clothing often yet still want a sleek Wear OS-powered smartwatch, I believe you’d prefer to get the regular Galaxy Watch 8 with this deal instead.

Galaxy Watch 8 40mm: Save $60!
$60 off (17%)
You can grab the sleek and feature-heavy Galaxy Watch 8 for just under $290 on Amazon right now, thanks to a sweet $60 price cut. The watch is worth every penny, boasting a plethora of features and a sleek design. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon
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A new, limited-time offer just appeared on Amazon, slashing $60 off Sammy’s latest regular smartwatch and letting you pick one up for just about $290. I haven’t seen such a deep discount on this timepiece on Amazon in a while, so I urge you to capitalize on this deal as soon as possible, before it turns into a distant memory and a missed opportunity.

With this being a high-end Samsung wearable, you get a ton of value for your cash here. For instance, it comes with all the health-tracking bells and whistles you’d expect to find on a top-tier modern smartwatch, including Samsung’s body composition analysis.

You get a plethora of lifestyle functionalities too, as the watch runs on Wear OS. You can use it for phone calls, check and reply to messages, make contactless payments, and even download third-party apps from the Google Play Store.

Factor in an aluminum case, a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen protected by Sapphire Crystal glass, and all-day battery life, and you have the perfect smartwatch for most people. Well, the perfect smartwatch for most Android users, to be exact, since this bad boy doesn’t play nice with iPhones.

If you’re in the market for a feature-packed, high-end timepiece—and you’re ideally rocking a Samsung phone—be sure to act fast and save with this deal while you can, as the Galaxy Watch 8 is just unmissable right now.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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