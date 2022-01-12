Notification Center

T-Mobile Android Google

T-Mobile to aggressively push the Pixel 6 series starting January 13

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
2
T-Mobile to aggressively push the Pixel 6 series starting January 13
T-Mobile is reportedly preparing for a big Pixel 6 push this month. Since their launch back in October, the Magenta carrier didn’t really offer any major deals on either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, but that’s about to change.

According to official documents obtained by TmoReport, T-Mobile will offer up to $600 off the Pixel 6 series beginning January 13. Unsurprisingly, the best deals will be available for premium customers, while the rest will be given the option to save only half the value.

Even so, these are great deals if you don’t mind all the issue that the Pixel 6 series have been affected by since their market release. The documents leaked reveal that T-Mobile customers on Magenta MAX and other premium plans, including MAX/Plus line add-ons, can get $300 or $600 off a new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro when they purchase on EIP and trade in a qualifying device.

If you’re T-Mobile customer on a premium plan, you can get $600 off on a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro when you trade in an Apple iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, or 13 mini.

Also, for the same value, you’ll have to trade in one of the following Samsung smartphones: Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S20, S20+, S20 FE, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10 Lite, Z Fold, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Z Flip 2, or Z Flip 3.

Last but not least, you can get $600 off the Pixel 6 series if you trade in one of the following OnePlus, Google, Motorola or LG phones: OnePlus 9/9 Pro, OnePlus 8/8T/8T Pro/8T+, Pixel 5, LG Wing, Moto RAZR 5G, or Moto RAZR 4G.

T-Mobile customers on non-premium plans will only get $300 off the Pixel 6 series, but they will have to trade in almost the same devices listed above: Apple iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, S20, S20+, S20 FE, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10 Lite, Z Flip, Z Flip 2, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 8/8T Pro/8T+, Google Pixel 5, LG Wing, Moto RAZR 5G, or Moto RAZR 4G.

For half the maximum trade-in values, regardless of whether you’re a premium plan customer or not, make sure to check the documents to learn what devices are eligible for trade-in.

