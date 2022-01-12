T-Mobile to aggressively push the Pixel 6 series starting January 13

T-Mobile to aggressively push the Pixel 6 series starting January 132
According to official documents obtained by TmoReport, T-Mobile will offer up to $600 off the Pixel 6 series beginning January 13. Unsurprisingly, the best deals will be available for premium customers, while the rest will be given the option to save only half the value.
If you’re T-Mobile customer on a premium plan, you can get $600 off on a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro when you trade in an Apple iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, or 13 mini.
Last but not least, you can get $600 off the Pixel 6 series if you trade in one of the following OnePlus, Google, Motorola or LG phones: OnePlus 9/9 Pro, OnePlus 8/8T/8T Pro/8T+, Pixel 5, LG Wing, Moto RAZR 5G, or Moto RAZR 4G.
T-Mobile customers on non-premium plans will only get $300 off the Pixel 6 series, but they will have to trade in almost the same devices listed above: Apple iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, S20, S20+, S20 FE, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10 Lite, Z Flip, Z Flip 2, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 8/8T Pro/8T+, Google Pixel 5, LG Wing, Moto RAZR 5G, or Moto RAZR 4G.
For half the maximum trade-in values, regardless of whether you’re a premium plan customer or not, make sure to check the documents to learn what devices are eligible for trade-in.