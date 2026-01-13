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This is the Galaxy S26 model Samsung is betting on the least

Let's check on the Galaxy S26 Plus – the weird uncle in the family.

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Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S25 Plus held in hand.
The Galaxy S26 Plus is entering its mass production stage – but hopes aren't high. Samsung will reportedly make the fewest units of this particular model in the S26 family this month – both the baseline Galaxy S26 and the maxed-out Galaxy S26 Ultra will surpass it in terms of sheer production numbers.

Same display size, (almost) same panel



Well-known tipster Ice Universe provides a comment (and a superior translation to my browser's built-in machine translator) on a detailed report by The Elec about the "larger vanilla" S26 model.

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According to the information from Korea, the Galaxy S26 Plus will inherit the same screen size as its predecessor: a 6.66-inch panel (but it could be marketed as a 6.7-inch display). As you may've heard previously, the baseline Galaxy S26 is expected to grow by a tiny bit compared to the Galaxy S25 – so, the plus factor in the Plus model contracts a bit in 2026.

What's more, the report has it that the display panel is almost a carbon copy of the panel on the S25 Plus: so if you were hoping for a new panel, you might as well look in another direction.

Samsung has locked in the Galaxy S26 Plus specs, and there are no big surprises on the display front. The screen is basically the same panel used on the S25 Plus, after Samsung dropped plans to roll out a new OLED that was originally meant for the scrapped S26 Edge. Aside from small tweaks like the cover glass and assembly parts, nothing meaningful has changed.

It's because of the Galaxy S26 Edge!


Remember the Galaxy S26 Edge? Yeah, the mythical phone that nobody can be certain about: there are so many contradicting reports about its eventual unveiling or complete cancellation that it's mind-boggling.

Ultra-thin flagships simply did not sell the way Samsung and others hoped. The Galaxy S25 Edge underperformed after its Q2 2025 launch, and Apple's iPhone 17 Air followed the same path a few months later.

The report has it that when Samsung pulled the plug on the S26 Edge and brought the Plus model back into the mix, things got a bit difficult to manage. That late pivot blew up the schedule, leaving little room to reinvent the Plus, so Samsung leaned hard on existing, already-approved parts. One could say that the S26 Plus could be built for continuity, not bold experimentation.

As far as the S26 Edge, who knows? Maybe it's cancelled for real… or it could pop unexpectedly at a point in 2026 or 2027.

What's the S26 model you're most excited about?
The baseline S26.
34.09%
The bigger S26 Plus.
22.73%
The S26 Ultra, baby!
32.58%
The S26 Edge, if it materializes at all.
10.61%
132 Votes

Big numbers


So, Samsung has already kicked off component production for the Galaxy S26 Plus, with final assembly now rolling for both the Plus and the standard S26.

The Ultra, meanwhile, is well ahead of the pack, having entered mass production earlier and now ramping up hard.

For this month alone, Samsung plans to build roughly 700,000 units of the regular S26, about 600,000 units of the S26 Plus, and a massive 3.6 million units of the S26 Ultra. The message is clear: Samsung is betting big on the Ultra as its main money-maker!

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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