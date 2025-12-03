This iPhone is now listed as obsolete by Apple
All hardware service is discontinued for this iPhone, and service providers cannot order new parts for it.
At the start of this month, Apple announced that it added another iPhone to the list of models that have been branded obsolete by Apple. The latest model to meet the requirements to be called obsolete is the first-generation iPhone SE. Released in 2016 to counter lower priced Android models, the first iPhone SE was based on 2013's iPhone 5s. That means it was equipped with a 4-inch display. It also featured flat sides, and a physical home button with the first-generation Touch ID.
The first iPhone SE was based on the iPhone 5s
At the time that the first iPhone SE was launched, Apple's flagship iPhone models were the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus sporting a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays respectively. Interestingly, the first-generation iPhone SE was powered by the same powerful A9 application processor (AP) that Apple was using to power the iPhone 6s series. At the time it was released, the first-gen iPhone SE was priced off contract starting at $399 for the model with 16GB of storage. Apple also sold a model with 64GB of storage and that pair was replaced with iPhone SE units carrying 32GB and 128GB of storage.
The iPhone 6s ($649) and 6s Plus ($749) both also featured a minimum of 16GB of storage and were priced much higher than the iPhone SE. The flagship models were also offered with 64GB and 128GB of storage. That eventually was hiked to models with 32GB and 128GB of storage.
Obsolete iPhone models cannot be repaired
Now that the first-generation iPhone SE is obsolete, it cannot be repaired, receive a battery replacement, get a screen replacement, or have any other service to fix the phone from an Apple Store or any Apple Authorized Service Provider worldwide. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete devices.
The OG iPhone SE is now obsolete. | Image credit-PhoneArena
Apple declares an iPhone obsolete when more than seven years have passed since the device was last distributed for sale. Before they are tagged obsolete by Apple, devices can be declared vintage if Apple stopped distributing them more than five years ago and less than seven years ago. Vintage products can no longer receive the latest version of iOS. Nor will they receive any security updates and patches. This increases the risk that such models will face cyber-attacks making it dicey to use the browser or email.
Apple replaced the iPhone SE budget line this year with the iPhone 16e which was priced starting at $599 for the 128GB model. Oher options include 256GB ($699) and 512GB ($899) variants. The phone has 8GB of RAM allowing it to have Apple Intelligence, Apple's AI initiative, pre-installed. Apple is expected to continue the line next year with the iPhone 17e. The iPhone 16e is the first budget iPhone with Face ID,
Obsolete iPhone models include:
- iPhone
- iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB
- iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB
- iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 3GS (8GB)
- iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 4 CDMA
- iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)
- iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black
- iPhone 4S
- iPhone 4S (8GB)
- iPhone 5C
- iPhone 5S
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 6s (32GB)
- iPhone 6s Plus (32GB)
- iPhone SE
Vintage iPhone models include:
- iPhone 4 (8GB)
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB)
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED
- iPhone 8 (64GB, 128GB, 256GB)
- iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED
- iPhone 8 Plus (64GB, 256GB)
- iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED
- iPhone X
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
Vintage iPad models include:
- iPad Air Wi-Fi
- iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD LTE)
- iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi
- iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini Wi-Fi, 16GB, Gray
- iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, 16GB, Gray
- iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, MM, 16GB, Gray
- iPad mini Wi-Fi
- iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)
- iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi
- iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM + CDMA
- iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi
- iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE)
- iPad [original]
- iPad 3G
- iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (VZ)
- iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)
- iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Wi-Fi
- iPad Wi-Fi + 3G
- iPad Wi-Fi + 4G
- iPad Wi-Fi + 4G (Verizon)
- iPad 2 Wi-Fi
- iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G
- iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G (Verizon)
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
Vintage iPad models:
- iPad Air Cellular
- iPad Air Cellular (TD LTE)
- iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi
- iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd Generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, CDMA
- iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM
- iPad (6th generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
