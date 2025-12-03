This iPhone is now listed as obsolete by Apple

iPhone SE

The first iPhone SE was based on the iPhone 5s





When the first iPhone SE was launched, Apple's flagship iPhone models were the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus sporting a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays respectively. The first-generation iPhone SE was powered by the same powerful A9 application processor (AP) that Apple was using to power the iPhone 6s series. At the time it was released, the first-gen iPhone SE was priced off contract starting at $399 for the model with 16GB of storage. Apple also sold a model with 64GB of storage and that pair was replaced with iPhone SE units carrying 32GB and 128GB of storage.





The iPhone 6s ($649) and 6s Plus ($749) both also featured a minimum of 16GB of storage and were priced much higher than the iPhone SE . The flagship models were also offered with 64GB and 128GB of storage. That eventually was hiked to models with 32GB and 128GB of storage.

Obsolete iPhone models cannot be repaired





Now that the first-generation iPhone SE is obsolete, it cannot be repaired, receive a battery replacement, get a screen replacement, or have any other service to fix the phone from an Apple Store or any Apple Authorized Service Provider worldwide. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete devices.









Apple declares an iPhone obsolete when more than seven years have passed since the device was last distributed for sale. Before they are tagged obsolete by Apple, devices can be declared vintage if Apple stopped distributing them more than five years ago and less than seven years ago. Vintage products can no longer receive the latest version of iOS. Nor will they receive any security updates and patches. This increases the risk that such models will face cyber-attacks making it dicey to use the browser or email.

Apple replaced the iPhone SE budget line this year with the iPhone 16e which was priced starting at $599 for the 128GB model. Other options include 256GB ($699) and 512GB ($899) variants. The phone has 8GB of RAM allowing it to have Apple Intelligence, Apple's AI initiative, pre-installed. Apple is expected to continue the line next year with the iPhone 17e. The iPhone 16e is the first budget iPhone with Face ID.





Obsolete iPhone models include:





iPhone

iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB

iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB

iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 3GS (8GB)

iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 CDMA

iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)

iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black

iPhone 4S

iPhone 4S (8GB)

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s (32GB)

iPhone 6s Plus (32GB)

iPhone SE



Vintage iPhone models include:





iPhone 4 (8GB)

iPhone 5

iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB)

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone 8 (64GB, 128GB, 256GB)

iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone 8 Plus (64GB, 256GB)

iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max



Vintage iPad models include:





iPad Air Wi-Fi

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD LTE)

iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi

iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini Wi-Fi, 16GB, Gray

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, 16GB, Gray

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, MM, 16GB, Gray

iPad mini Wi-Fi

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)

iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi

iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM + CDMA

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE)

iPad [original]

iPad 3G

iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (VZ)

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)

iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Wi-Fi

iPad Wi-Fi + 3G

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G (Verizon)

iPad 2 Wi-Fi

iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G

iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G ( Verizon )

) iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular





Vintage iPad models:





iPad Air Cellular

iPad Air Cellular (TD LTE)

iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi

iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation) Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd Generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, CDMA

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM

iPad (6th generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

