Sports fans are pumped as a popular simulation game is about to celebrate 20 years by going mobile

One of the most popular MLB simulation games is coming to OS and Android.

Website for the new MLB: The Show Mobile game for iOS and Android.
As a huge baseball fan, I used to love playing a baseball simulation game called Strat-O-Matic baseball. Each major league player has a card that uses percentages to capture his real-life performance. I started playing the game in 1968 and it remains popular. Those were the pre-computer days, and many serious baseball fans would play Strat-O-Matic or rival APBA baseball. In high school, I used to argue with the sports editor of the high school paper, Keth Olberman, about which game was better as he was a big fan of APBA. (As a footnote, I ended up replacing Keith as sports editor of the Hackley Dial when he graduated a year before me).

MLB: The Show is celebrating its 20th anniversary by going mobile


Then came the PC games. Ironically, they are not as statistically accurate as Strat-O-Matic is, but many prefer seeing a simulated game play out on a computer screen rather than using their imagination. One of the most popular of the computer games has been "MLB: The Show" which gets its title from baseball lingo: "Making it to The Show" means that a player has made it to the Major Leagues.

Will you play MLB: The Show Mobile when it comes to your country?

Celebrating its 20th anniversary soon, "MLB: The Show" is coming to iOS and Android under the name "MLB: The Show Mobile." The only problem is that the game is available right now in only one country and that is the Philippines. The game will eventually be offered in other countries, and you can receive email updates about when it will be ready in your country by visiting the game's web site and signing up with your email address and home country.

Here are the required specs needed for iOS and Android phones


The mobile version of the game is designed for standalone play, which means that it will not work with any other version of the MLB" The Show." It will offer new fast-paced game modes, and a "Risk It" feature allows you to be more aggressive with players on the base paths depending on the situation. Here are the minimum technical specs required for each platform:

iOS

  • Minimum Processor: A13
  • Minimum RAM: 3GB, Recommended RAM 4 GB
  • Minimum Operating System: iOS 26
  • Supported Devices:
  • iPhone SE 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen
  • iPhone 11 and above (iPhone 17 Pro Max)
  • No iPads

Android

  • Minimum Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali G715)
  • Minimum RAM: 4 GB, Recommended RAM 8 GB
  • Minimum Operating System: Android 12 Snow Cone (SDK 31)
  • No Tablets

The game will be optimized for the iPhone 16 series and later, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and later, the Sony Xperia V and later, and comparable handsets. On these phones the game will deliver higher quality graphics, higher resolutions, and increased frame rates.

In a tweet, the game's developers (PlayStation Mobile Inc.) wrote, "We're taking MLB The Show Mobile live in the Philippines. Realistic baseball gameplay on iOS and Android. This is step one. We're testing, learning, and building toward broader availability."

The game has incredibly realistic graphics


You can check out what the game will look like by visiting the "MLB: The Show Mobile" listing in the App Store for the Philippines by tapping on this link. You can see how realistic the graphics look although the question will be whether players perform like they do on the field. Some baseball games available for iOS and Android are absolutely horrendous when it comes to realistic action. 

Image from MLB: The Show Mobile listing on the App Store.
Philippine App Store listing for M
The Show Mobile. | Image credit-9to5Mac

All 30 Major League Baseball stadiums will be represented in the game and great players from the past such as Mickey Mantle and Ken Griffey Jr. will be included along with players from current rosters. MLB: The Show Mobile will be completely free to download and will include optional in-game purchases.

With MLB: The Show Mobile, your input controls what happens in the game. As it says in the App Store listing, you decide what happens in every play. It is up to you whether that fastball is smacked deep into the bleachers for a homer or gets past the batter who swings and misses for strike three.

If you love baseball, I suggest visiting the "MLB: The Show Mobile" website and sign up to receive emails that will update you about when the game will be available in your country.

