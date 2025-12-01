In-house squabbling by two Samsung units could lead to higher prices for the Galaxy S26 line

What DRAM chips do for your phone





LPDDR (Low-Power Double Data Rate) memory helps with the multitasking capabilities, performance, and even the battery life of a phone. When you open an app on your phone, the app's core program code and active data moves from slower UFS (Universal Flash Storage) and NAND flash storage to the faster (yet battery efficient) LPDDR DRAM. This allows the CPU to process the data instantly and open apps without a lag.





So yeah, the DRAM is an important component that your smartphone needs. It also is becoming a pricier component with the cost of a 12GB DRAM chip rising to $70, which is more than double the $33 price seen for the chip at the start of this year. According to the Seoul Economic Daily (Sedaily), Samsung's MX division sought a DRAM supply contract covering more than 12 months. The semiconductor unit rejected the request deciding instead to take advantage of the surge in DRAM prices to sell the chips to other phone manufacturers.

Samsung had to call in executives to ease the tension between divsions





Instead, Samsung's MX division will have to request new DRAM supplies quarterly, amid a rising price trend. This could result in Samsung deciding to hike prices on the upcoming Galaxy S26 flagship series. The report from Sedaily says that the situation between the two Samsung units became so tense that high-level Samsung executives had to get involved in negotiations between the two business groups.









The Mobile Experience unit (MX) was able to guarantee a supply of the much-needed DRAM chips only for the fourth quarter which started in October and concludes at the end of December. The DS division does have the right to refuse the MX division's request to supply it for more than a year.

Samsung, as a company, will be in the chips next year



