Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Thin is in and this Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival just proved it again

Honor shows off its super slim Magic V5, which is shaping up to be foldable eye candy.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Honor
Honor Magic V5 in gold color displayed over a black background.
The Chinese brand Honor has just given us the first glimpse of its upcoming foldable, the Magic V5 – and it is expected to reclaim the title of the world’s thinnest smartphone.

Honor’s next foldable shows off a super slim design


In the days leading up to the launch event, set for July 2, Honor is teasing the upcoming Magic V5 – and the latest teaser gives us a good (although not complete) look at its design. And yep, it is looking incredibly thin. There’s also a huge camera bump on the back, rumored to include a 200 MP periscope telephoto sensor.

The new Gold color looks pretty sleek. | Image credit – Honor

The teaser shows the device in a color that is likely the previously rumored premium Silk Gold, which will join last year’s Magic V3 colors:

  • Velvet Black
  • Snow White
  • Tundra Green

The new option definitely looks sleek and gives the phone a bit of a style edge over rivals like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which – once again – is expected to show up in some pretty tame shades.

Foldables are heating up and thin is in


Now, according to this teaser, the Magic V5 is set to become the world’s thinnest foldable. That means it will beat out the current record-holder, the Oppo Find N5, which comes in at 8.9 mm folded and 4.2 mm when open.

It’s basically a rematch – Honor held the title before, then Oppo took it, and now Honor wants it back. So, it looks like this is going to be a yearly back-and-forth between the two.

But it’s not just Oppo in the race. Samsung is also expected to launch its slimmest Galaxy Z Fold yet – likely just under 9 mm – though still probably not as thin as what Honor’s cooking.

And then there’s vivo, with the X Fold 5 set to drop next week. That one is also getting a slimmer body and, interestingly, a way bigger battery than both its predecessor and the upcoming Galaxy phone.

Yep, if the leaks are right, Samsung’s sticking with the same 4,400mAh battery again on the Fold 7, while both Honor and vivo are going for 6,000mAh+ cells. So this year, it looks like battery life and design might not be Samsung’s strong suits. But global availability? That’s still a huge win for Samsung – and a big factor when it comes time to actually buy one of these in-store.

Honor Magic V5 expected specs:

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • 16 GB RAM or more
  • 6,100mAh battery
  • 200 MP periscope telephoto camera
  • Satellite messaging support
  • Loads of AI features

Would you pick a foldable just because it’s thinner and sleeker than the rest?

Vote View Result

If you care about feel and form, this could be the foldable to beat


The Honor Magic V5 is shaping up to be a real threat in the foldables game and with three big launches lined up in the next few weeks, it has a shot at stealing the spotlight.

Recommended Stories

The current Magic V3 already edged out the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in our review scores (by 0.2 points, but still) and chances are the next-gen battle will not be as close. And if you care about thinness, Honor’s clearly ahead and the V5 might be your best bet.

I say “might” because, well, availability is always the catch. There’s a good chance this phone won’t launch officially in the US – again. But if you are up for importing, this looks like a seriously tempting option.

The Magic V5 improves in basically every area compared to last year’s model. And considering the Magic V3 already nailed the dream of a foldable that feels like a normal phone when closed, imagine how good an even thinner version will feel.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 1

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless