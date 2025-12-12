A new clue in iOS 26 hints at Apple plans to enter your home
Leak reveals new Apple home hub progress.
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Apple’s rumored smart home hub is slowly moving from rumor to reality, and fresh hints from iOS 26 give us a better sense of what it could actually look like.
The long-teased smart display, often referred to as the HomePad, seems closer to reality than ever. We’ve been following rumors about this device for over a year, and now clues buried inside iOS 26 suggest Apple is pushing forward with its iPad-style hub.
A recent report points out that an internal build of iOS 26 references multiple upcoming Apple products, including the HomePad and the AirTag 2, on which we just reported.
Apple appears to be taking personalization seriously. The report suggests the hub will use Face ID to recognize who’s in the room, automatically switching to that user’s profile. Apparently, engineers are testing the system with a dedicated app to ensure it can accurately detect and adapt to the right person.
The rumored Apple home hub takes shape
The long-teased smart display, often referred to as the HomePad, seems closer to reality than ever. We’ve been following rumors about this device for over a year, and now clues buried inside iOS 26 suggest Apple is pushing forward with its iPad-style hub.
The device is expected to manage smart home gadgets, support FaceTime calls, and even have the option to mount on walls.
A recent report points out that an internal build of iOS 26 references multiple upcoming Apple products, including the HomePad and the AirTag 2, on which we just reported.
The HomePad itself is said to run on Apple’s A18 chip – the same chip found in the iPhone 16 series – and features a front-facing ultra-wide camera with Center Stage. This setup should allow FaceTime calls directly from the hub, without needing an iPhone or iPad nearby. The camera is expected to capture 1080p video, similar to what current iPads and Macs offer.
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Beyond video calls, the A18 chip opens the door for more advanced Apple Intelligence features, including a smarter Siri capable of more natural conversation – something Apple fans have been waiting on for a while. Internally, the device is labeled as a 2026 release, with spring being the likely timeframe.
Another intriguing find points to a second device: something with multiple sensors capable of picking up alarms and capturing images, offering broader home awareness and security features overall. And maybe this could be a smart camera or doorbell like Google’s Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell, designed to pair seamlessly with the HomePad.
I also think it is likely Apple will expand the ecosystem with supporting accessories – think cameras, doorbells, speakers, and more – to create a full smart home experience. But the challenge will be pricing: early leaks suggest the HomeHub could be expensive, so it remains to be seen how well it can break into a market already dominated by other brands.
As I mentioned, Apple is reportedly aiming to launch its smart home push in March-April 2026. However, even though we’ve been hearing about these devices for years, I remain a bit cautious about the timing. That said, with the increased pressure from competitors, the launch seems more likely than ever.
The market context is interesting, too. Even phone carriers are paying closer attention to smart home tech – for example, AT&T recently teamed up with Google to offer customers a more secure and reliable experience with Google Home and Nest devices. Apple clearly won’t want to be left behind in this growing ecosystem.
Why Apple can’t wait any longer
Apple’s first home hub with a screen might look a lot like Amazon’s Echo Show lineup, but it’s said to rotate and even use something close to a robotic arm. | Image credit – Amazon
The smart home sector has been growing fast, but Apple still doesn’t have a major presence, unlike Google, Samsung, or Amazon. And with Google recently refreshing its Home and Nest devices, it is clear that Apple will need a strong entry if it wants to compete.
I also think it is likely Apple will expand the ecosystem with supporting accessories – think cameras, doorbells, speakers, and more – to create a full smart home experience. But the challenge will be pricing: early leaks suggest the HomeHub could be expensive, so it remains to be seen how well it can break into a market already dominated by other brands.
How likely are you to expand your smart home with supporting Apple accessories (cameras, doorbells, speakers)?
Very likely – I want a full Apple ecosystem.
30.77%
Somewhat – depends on price and features.
30.77%
Unlikely – I prefer mixed-brand setups.
15.38%
Not at all – I’m happy with what I already have.
23.08%
Timing and the bigger picture
As I mentioned, Apple is reportedly aiming to launch its smart home push in March-April 2026. However, even though we’ve been hearing about these devices for years, I remain a bit cautious about the timing. That said, with the increased pressure from competitors, the launch seems more likely than ever.
The market context is interesting, too. Even phone carriers are paying closer attention to smart home tech – for example, AT&T recently teamed up with Google to offer customers a more secure and reliable experience with Google Home and Nest devices. Apple clearly won’t want to be left behind in this growing ecosystem.
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