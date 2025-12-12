A new clue in iOS 26 hints at Apple plans to enter your home

iOS 26

Why Apple can’t wait any longer





Apple’s first home hub with a screen might look a lot like Amazon’s Echo Show lineup, but it’s said to rotate and even use something close to a robotic arm. | Image credit – Amazon



I also think it is likely Apple will expand the ecosystem with supporting accessories – think cameras, doorbells, speakers, and more – to create a full smart home experience. But the challenge will be pricing:



How likely are you to expand your smart home with supporting Apple accessories (cameras, doorbells, speakers)? Very likely – I want a full Apple ecosystem. 30.77% Somewhat – depends on price and features. 30.77% Unlikely – I prefer mixed-brand setups. 15.38% Not at all – I’m happy with what I already have. 23.08% Vote 13 Votes

Timing and the bigger picture

As I mentioned, Apple is reportedly aiming to launch its smart home push in March-April 2026. However, even though we’ve been hearing about these devices for years, I remain a bit cautious about the timing. That said, with the increased pressure from competitors, the launch seems more likely than ever.



The market context is interesting, too. Even phone carriers are paying closer attention to smart home tech – for example, I also think it is likely Apple will expand the ecosystem with supporting accessories – think cameras, doorbells, speakers, and more – to create a full smart home experience. But the challenge will be pricing: early leaks suggest the HomeHub could be expensive , so it remains to be seen how well it can break into a market already dominated by other brands.As I mentioned, Apple is reportedly aiming to launch its smart home push in March-April 2026. However, even though we’ve been hearing about these devices for years, I remain a bit cautious about the timing. That said, with the increased pressure from competitors, the launch seems more likely than ever.The market context is interesting, too. Even phone carriers are paying closer attention to smart home tech – for example, AT&T recently teamed up with Google to offer customers a more secure and reliable experience with Google Home and Nest devices . Apple clearly won’t want to be left behind in this growing ecosystem.