Honor is ready to launch its next big foldable: Date confirmed

The phone is expected to arrive in four colorways: Velvet Black, Snow White, Tundra Green, and a new premium-looking Silk Gold finish. This new color is likely intended to help the device stand out visually, particularly as Samsung’s foldables tend to stick to more conservative tones.The Magic V5 is tipped to feature an 8-inch main folding display and a 6.45-inch cover screen, with both panels likely using OLED technology.

On the back, a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera is rumored to headline the camera setup — a significant leap if true. Combined with the rest of the triple camera array, this could make the Magic V5 one of the most versatile camera systems on a foldable.Another rumored addition is BeiDou satellite messaging support, which would give users limited off-grid communication capabilities — a feature that’s gradually becoming more common on high-end phones in China.The timing of the Magic V5 launch sets it up as a direct challenger to Samsung’s, which is also expected to be announced in July.