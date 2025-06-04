Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Qualcomm’s best chipset confirmed to power “the thinnest and lightest foldable”

Honor’s next flagship foldable might also feature the biggest battery on the market.

Honor
Honor's booth at MWC
Although there’s no way to confirm this year, Honor claims that its upcoming Magic V5 smartphone will be the thinnest and lightest foldable on the market. We also don’t know how long that will last since Samsung is also launching its new top-tier foldables – Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, next month.

What we do know is that Honor’s flagship foldable will be equipped with Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset to date, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Version. This has been confirmed by a listing on benchmark aggregator Geekbench, so it’s unlikely that it’s not going to happen.

In comparison with the “vanilla” Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Leading Version features two prime cores that run at 4.47GHz instead of 4.32GHz. It’s a slight performance boost that phones equipped with this specific chipset (i.e Samsung Galaxy S25 series, RedMagic 10S Pro+, Honor GT Pro), are getting over anything else available on the market.

The phone is listed on Geekbench with model number MHG-AN00, which is the same that the Honor Magic V5 made appearance on CMIIT’s certification website. Speaking of certification, the Magic V5 is expected to pack a massive 6,100 mAh battery, at least according to CMIIT.

Honor Magic V5's listing on Geekbench | Screenshot by Abhishek Yadav via Twitter

The Geekbench listing also confirms the Honor Magic V5 packs at least 16GB RAM and runs Android 15. Previous reports also claim Honor’s upcoming flagship could boast a huge 8-inch folding screen, as well as a massive 200-megapixel periscope camera.

Honor strives to achieves multiple “world firsts” with the Magic V5. The flagship is not only expected to be the thinnest and lightest on the market, but it will also pack the biggest battery used in a foldable.

In order to achieve that, the Magic V5 must be thinner than 8.93 because this is how thick the Oppo Find N5 is when closed. The 6,100 mAh battery that’s been certified by CMIIT puts the Magic V5 slightly ahead when it comes to size. There’s another impressive flagship foldable coming soon which is expected to feature a 6,000 mAh battery, the Vivo X Fold 5.

Honor Magic V5 is rumored to arrive sometime this month, but it’s unclear if the global launch will coincide with the Chinese release.
