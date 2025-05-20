Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 leak brings all the angles and all the measurements
Samsung's upcoming book-style foldable is barely thicker than the thinnest foldable in the world.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image credit – PhoneArena
We are getting closer to the launch of Samsung's next foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 – and the leaks are starting to roll in faster. One of the more interesting recent tidbits was that the Fold 7 could be incredibly thin this time, maybe even rivaling the Oppo Find N5, which currently holds the record. And now we've got more precise numbers to work with thanks to newly leaked CAD files.
According to the files, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could measure just 4.54mm when unfolded and around 9mm when folded – only 0.1mm thicker than the Find N5. That is such a small difference, it will probably be hard to notice.
The latest leak suggests these are the dimensions of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image credit – SamMobile
On the Flip side (literally), the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will reportedly stay at 6.94mm when unfolded – identical to the Flip 6. So it looks like Samsung didn't bother thinning it out further. Including the camera bump, the Flip 7 should come in at about 9.17mm thick.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 should stay the same as the current model. | Image credit – SamMobile
Here are the reported dimensions:
- Unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 7: 158.43 x 143.14 x 4.54mm
- Unfolded Galaxy Z Flip 7: 166.61 x 75.23 x 6.94mm
Now, while the slimmer profile of the Fold 7 is definitely a step forward, there are still a couple of underwhelming hardware choices that might hold it back. Most notably, Samsung is expected to stick with the same 4,400mAh battery from the Fold 6 – and yes, it should be still limited to 25W charging.
That is quite disappointing when you look at what the competition is doing. The Oppo Find N5, for example, packs a big 5,600mAh battery and supports up to 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. So yeah, in the battery department, Oppo clearly has the upper hand.
On a brighter note, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumored to be getting a small but welcome battery boost. It could come with a 4,300mAh cell, up from the 4,000mAh in the Flip 6.
It looks like Samsung decided to prioritize battery life over shaving off a few millimeters, which makes sense – especially since the Flip lineup has already been thinner than most of its rivals for a while (for context, the new Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) measures 7.19mm unfolded).
With a July launch window looking likely, we can expect even more info on Samsung's foldables to leak out in the coming weeks.
