Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 leak brings all the angles and all the measurements

On the Flip side (literally), thewill reportedly stay at 6.94mm when unfolded – identical to the Flip 6. So it looks like Samsung didn't bother thinning it out further. Including the camera bump, theshould come in at about 9.17mm thick.



Here are the reported dimensions:



Unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 7 : 158.43 x 143.14 x 4.54mm

158.43 x 143.14 x 4.54mm Unfolded Galaxy Z Flip 7 : 166.61 x 75.23 x 6.94mm

Now, while the slimmer profile of the Fold 7 is definitely a step forward, there are still a couple of underwhelming hardware choices that might hold it back. Most notably, Samsung is expected to



Now, while the slimmer profile of the Fold 7 is definitely a step forward, there are still a couple of underwhelming hardware choices that might hold it back. Most notably, Samsung is expected to stick with the same 4,400mAh battery from the Fold 6 – and yes, it should be still limited to 25W charging. That is quite disappointing when you look at what the competition is doing. The Oppo Find N5, for example, packs a big 5,600mAh battery and supports up to 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. So yeah, in the battery department, Oppo clearly has the upper hand.







On a brighter note,



It looks like Samsung decided to prioritize battery life over shaving off a few millimeters, which makes sense – especially since the Flip lineup has already been thinner than most of its rivals for a while (for context, the new Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) measures 7.19mm unfolded).



the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumored to be getting a small but welcome battery boost. It could come with a 4,300mAh cell, up from the 4,000mAh in the Flip 6. It looks like Samsung decided to prioritize battery life over shaving off a few millimeters, which makes sense – especially since the Flip lineup has already been thinner than most of its rivals for a while (for context, the new Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) measures 7.19mm unfolded).



With a July launch window looking likely, we can expect even more info on Samsung's foldables to leak out in the coming weeks.