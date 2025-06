This Galaxy Z Fold 7 challenger slims down but levels up in battery

vivo shows off key specs ahead of launch



According to Boxiao, the X Fold 5 will be about 2mm thinner and 20g lighter than the current X Fold 3 Pro. That translates to a closed thickness of 9.2mm and a weight of just 216g. When opened, it will dip below the 5mm mark – although the exact number still depends on how the hinge is built.



More impressively, vivo isn't trading off battery life for thinness. The X Fold 5 will pack a 6,000mAh battery, up from 5,700mAh on the previous model. That bump is made possible thanks to what vivo claims is the industry's first fourth-gen silicon anode tech. The battery has 2.5x more silicon content, boosting density by 13%.



There is more – the battery also uses second-gen semi-solid electrolytes, which means it'll keep working in extreme cold, even down to -30°C (-22°F).



– Han Boxiao, vivo's product manager, June 2025



Foldable season is heating up – and vivo wants the edge





The upcoming phone's battery will be super thin. | Image credit – vivo



vivo's approach of going thinner while cramming in a bigger battery gives it a solid head start. But Honor isn't just watching from the sidelines – it is reportedly gunning for the "world's thinnest foldable" title with the Magic V5, hoping to reclaim it from the Oppo Find N5.



In fact, the Magic V5 is tipped to feature an even larger 6,100mAh battery – the biggest ever in a book-style foldable. And with expectations of a folded profile under 9mm, it could edge out the Find N5's 8.93mm design. Meanwhile, Samsung's Z Fold 7 is rumored to be 8.9mm thick, but with the same old 4,400mAh battery.



So yeah, battery life and design might not be Samsung's winning cards this year – but global availability still works heavily in its favor. That alone could make a big difference when you walk into a store.



Looking like a solid upgrade – but still room for improvement



The vivo X Fold 5 is shaping up to be a solid upgrade over the current model – which, by the way, my colleague Peter can't seem to put down. It is thinner, has a bigger battery and will bring a brighter display with up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.



Plus, it is expected to support high-frequency PWM dimming to ease eye strain and carry IPX8/IPX9 protection. Not great, but still welcome. Why do I say this?



Because, of course, we still wish vivo stepped up its game on durability. The previous model had IPX8, but adding at least some dust resistance like Samsung's IP48 wouldn't hurt. A full IP68 rating may be asking too much for a foldable, but small wins matter.



Also hoping for an upgrade to the audio since the current model doesn't exactly impress there – though that is a common weakness in foldables. Either way, once the X Fold 5 drops, we will be ready with a full review breaking down all the pros and cons so you can decide if it is worth your money. Until then, why not explore what the current gen and its rivals are all about?





The vivo X Fold 5 is going official on June 25 and ahead of the reveal, the company is already talking numbers. Turns out, the new model will be thinner, lighter and pack a bigger battery – all at once.The vivo X Fold 5 is coming next week and vivo 's product manager, Han Boxiao, has shared some early details to stir the hype.