Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

This Galaxy Z Fold 7 challenger slims down but levels up in battery

vivo is going all in on battery life and sleek design for its X Fold 5.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Vivo
Vivo X Fold 5 displayed on a white background.
The vivo X Fold 5 is going official on June 25 and ahead of the reveal, the company is already talking numbers. Turns out, the new model will be thinner, lighter and pack a bigger battery – all at once.

vivo shows off key specs ahead of launch


The vivo X Fold 5 is coming next week and vivo's product manager, Han Boxiao, has shared some early details to stir the hype.
 
According to Boxiao, the X Fold 5 will be about 2mm thinner and 20g lighter than the current X Fold 3 Pro. That translates to a closed thickness of 9.2mm and a weight of just 216g. When opened, it will dip below the 5mm mark – although the exact number still depends on how the hinge is built.

More impressively, vivo isn't trading off battery life for thinness. The X Fold 5 will pack a 6,000mAh battery, up from 5,700mAh on the previous model. That bump is made possible thanks to what vivo claims is the industry's first fourth-gen silicon anode tech. The battery has 2.5x more silicon content, boosting density by 13%.

There is more – the battery also uses second-gen semi-solid electrolytes, which means it'll keep working in extreme cold, even down to -30°C (-22°F).

It [the battery] is so light that you can use a card to build a bridge to hold it steadily.
– Han Boxiao, vivo's product manager, June 2025

Foldable season is heating up – and vivo wants the edge


The upcoming phone's battery will be super thin. | Image credit – vivo

We are about to see three major foldables drop within weeks of each other – it is basically open season. The vivo X Fold 5 launches on June 25, Honor's Magic V5 is coming July 2 and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected on July 9. That is a tight race and whoever stands out will grab the spotlight.

vivo's approach of going thinner while cramming in a bigger battery gives it a solid head start. But Honor isn't just watching from the sidelines – it is reportedly gunning for the "world's thinnest foldable" title with the Magic V5, hoping to reclaim it from the Oppo Find N5.
 
In fact, the Magic V5 is tipped to feature an even larger 6,100mAh battery – the biggest ever in a book-style foldable. And with expectations of a folded profile under 9mm, it could edge out the Find N5's 8.93mm design. Meanwhile, Samsung's Z Fold 7 is rumored to be 8.9mm thick, but with the same old 4,400mAh battery.

So yeah, battery life and design might not be Samsung's winning cards this year – but global availability still works heavily in its favor. That alone could make a big difference when you walk into a store.

Recommended Stories

Which upcoming foldable are you most excited to get your hands on?

Vote View Result

Looking like a solid upgrade – but still room for improvement


The vivo X Fold 5 is shaping up to be a solid upgrade over the current model – which, by the way, my colleague Peter can't seem to put down. It is thinner, has a bigger battery and will bring a brighter display with up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.
 
Plus, it is expected to support high-frequency PWM dimming to ease eye strain and carry IPX8/IPX9 protection. Not great, but still welcome. Why do I say this?

Because, of course, we still wish vivo stepped up its game on durability. The previous model had IPX8, but adding at least some dust resistance like Samsung's IP48 wouldn't hurt. A full IP68 rating may be asking too much for a foldable, but small wins matter.

Also hoping for an upgrade to the audio since the current model doesn't exactly impress there – though that is a common weakness in foldables. Either way, once the X Fold 5 drops, we will be ready with a full review breaking down all the pros and cons so you can decide if it is worth your money. Until then, why not explore what the current gen and its rivals are all about?

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon

Latest News

Honor’s next flagship tablet is even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge
Honor’s next flagship tablet is even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge
Introducing Comment Following
Introducing Comment Following
Klarna launches 5G unlimited plan on AT&T network: price, perks and principal points
Klarna launches 5G unlimited plan on AT&T network: price, perks and principal points
Enjoy top-tier performance with the OnePlus 12 and save up to $250
Enjoy top-tier performance with the OnePlus 12 and save up to $250
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
Juicy discount makes the popular JBL Charge 5 a bargain
Juicy discount makes the popular JBL Charge 5 a bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless