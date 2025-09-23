Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

These earbuds will cost you almost as much as two iPhone 17s, but only have a 4.5-hour battery life

A pair of Bang & Olufsen’s Beo Grace earbuds costs more than an iPhone 17 Pro Max and AirPods Pro 3 combined.

By
Accessories Audio
Apple has a reputation for offering expensive products, which many would even call overpriced. Bang & Olufsen’s latest earbuds could put the company to shame with a price tag of $1500, which is the price of almost two base iPhone 17 phones.

You can preorder the Beo Grace with some nifty features


Bang & Olufsen announced its new Beo Grace earbuds, which have what the company calls its “most advanced” active noise cancellation and an aluminum design. The buds cost a staggering $1,500 and are now available for preorder. They have 12mm titanium drivers and six “studio-grade microphones” that help them adjust the audio based on the surrounding noise.

The buds support Dolby Atmos spatial audio and come with what Bang & Olufsen calls TrueTransparency, based on the transparency mode of the $2200 Beoplay H100 headphones. The company says that mode recreates a realistic version of the ambient sound, “free from hiss or distortion.” The buds also support NearTap, so you could tap in front of your ears to control the volume. 

A disappointing battery life



One of Beo Grace’s most baffling specs is the battery life. They can last 4.5 hours with ANC turned on. That is less than the company’s own Beoplay Eleven earbuds, which can last up to six hours and cost $499. It’s also far behind the eight hours Apple promises on the AirPods Pro 3, or the six hours on the Galaxy Buds Pro 3, both of which cost $249.

The aluminum charging case can turn into an audio transmitter. You can plug it into any device with USB-C or line-in and stream audio from it to the earbuds. That could add Bluetooth support to any laptop, airplane entertainment system, or even many old TVs. 

Would you consider buying a $1500 pair of earbuds?

Vote View Result


If spending $1,500 on the Beo Grace doesn’t seem pricey enough, you can get them a leather pouch to store the case in. That will cost you an extra $400, but you can choose between Infinite Black, Cranberry Red, and Seashell Grey colors.

Whatever floats your boat, I guess


If I am given the choice to get an iPhone 17 Pro Max and a pair of AirPods Pro 3 or a pair of Beo Grace earbuds, I’d definitely choose the shiny new smartphone and plastic buds. I am still happy that all audiophiles who think paying $1,500 for a pair of earbuds is a good deal still have the choice to make that purchase, though.

