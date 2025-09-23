These earbuds will cost you almost as much as two iPhone 17s, but only have a 4.5-hour battery life
A pair of Bang & Olufsen’s Beo Grace earbuds costs more than an iPhone 17 Pro Max and AirPods Pro 3 combined.
Apple has a reputation for offering expensive products, which many would even call overpriced. Bang & Olufsen’s latest earbuds could put the company to shame with a price tag of $1500, which is the price of almost two base iPhone 17 phones.
Bang & Olufsen announced its new Beo Grace earbuds, which have what the company calls its “most advanced” active noise cancellation and an aluminum design. The buds cost a staggering $1,500 and are now available for preorder. They have 12mm titanium drivers and six “studio-grade microphones” that help them adjust the audio based on the surrounding noise.
One of Beo Grace’s most baffling specs is the battery life. They can last 4.5 hours with ANC turned on. That is less than the company’s own Beoplay Eleven earbuds, which can last up to six hours and cost $499. It’s also far behind the eight hours Apple promises on the AirPods Pro 3, or the six hours on the Galaxy Buds Pro 3, both of which cost $249.
The aluminum charging case can turn into an audio transmitter. You can plug it into any device with USB-C or line-in and stream audio from it to the earbuds. That could add Bluetooth support to any laptop, airplane entertainment system, or even many old TVs.
If spending $1,500 on the Beo Grace doesn’t seem pricey enough, you can get them a leather pouch to store the case in. That will cost you an extra $400, but you can choose between Infinite Black, Cranberry Red, and Seashell Grey colors.
If I am given the choice to get an iPhone 17 Pro Max and a pair of AirPods Pro 3 or a pair of Beo Grace earbuds, I’d definitely choose the shiny new smartphone and plastic buds. I am still happy that all audiophiles who think paying $1,500 for a pair of earbuds is a good deal still have the choice to make that purchase, though.
