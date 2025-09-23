These earbuds will cost you almost as much as two iPhone 17s, but only have a 4.5-hour battery life

You can preorder the Beo Grace with some nifty features

A disappointing battery life









Would you consider buying a $1500 pair of earbuds? Yes, if the audio quality is worth it Maybe, if I like the design No, that price is too high Yes, if the audio quality is worth it 42.86% Maybe, if I like the design 0% No, that price is too high 57.14%



If spending $1,500 on the Beo Grace doesn’t seem pricey enough, you can get them a leather pouch to store the case in. That will cost you an extra $400, but you can choose between Infinite Black, Cranberry Red, and Seashell Grey colors.



Whatever floats your boat, I guess

If I am given the choice to get an AirPods Pro 3 or a pair of Beo Grace earbuds, I’d definitely choose the shiny new smartphone and plastic buds. I am still happy that all audiophiles who think paying $1,500 for a pair of earbuds is a good deal still have the choice to make that purchase, though. If spending $1,500 on the Beo Grace doesn’t seem pricey enough, you can get them a leather pouch to store the case in. That will cost you an extra $400, but you can choose between Infinite Black, Cranberry Red, and Seashell Grey colors.If I am given the choice to get an iPhone 17 Pro Max and a pair ofor a pair of Beo Grace earbuds, I’d definitely choose the shiny new smartphone and plastic buds. I am still happy that all audiophiles who think paying $1,500 for a pair of earbuds is a good deal still have the choice to make that purchase, though.



Recommended Stories



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!