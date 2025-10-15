These 7 early iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks already give a glimpse of what’s coming in 2026

iPhone 17 Pro Max . | Image credit – PhoneArena

iPhone 18

iPhone 18

A20 Pro chip on TSMC’s 2nm process

Rumor confidence: High

Apple’s custom C2 modem goes all-in on 5G

Rumor confidence: High

iPhone 18

Camera Control button may disappear

Rumor confidence: Medium

iPhone 16

iPhone 18

Next-gen LTPO+ displays for smoother visuals

Rumor confidence: Medium

A touch of transparency in design

Rumor confidence: Low

Recommended Stories

iPhone 17

Hole-punch or smaller Dynamic Island?

Rumor confidence: High





Variable aperture

Rumor confidence: Medium



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!



