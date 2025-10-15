These 7 early iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks already give a glimpse of what’s coming in 2026

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

We are still almost a year out from the launch of the iPhone 18 series, but leaks and rumors are piling up fast. While the regular iPhone 18 might not arrive until spring 2027, the Pro models – including the high-end iPhone 18 Pro Max – are expected to stick to Apple’s usual September schedule.


Even though the iPhone 17 Pro Max got a solid design refresh and some meaningful upgrades, the next Pro Max looks like it is set to push things even further. So, let's break down everything we’ve heard so far.

A20 Pro chip on TSMC’s 2nm process

Rumor confidence: High

The star of the show will almost certainly be the new A20 chip. The iPhone 17 series runs on the A19, built on a 3nm process, but rumors suggest Apple will jump to a 2nm (N2) process for the iPhone 18.

In plain terms, this means speed and efficiency. Early whispers suggest the A20 could be up to 15% faster than the A19 while using around 30% less power. Shorter transistors make the chip run cooler, so the phone won’t heat up as much, and your battery will last longer. Essentially, you get a faster, cooler, longer-lasting iPhone – which is exactly the kind of upgrade we all love.

Apple’s custom C2 modem goes all-in on 5G

Rumor confidence: High

Apple is reportedly working on a C2 modem, the successor to the C1 that appeared in the iPhone 16 series. This next-gen 5G chip could debut with the iPhone 18 and aims to fully cut Apple’s reliance on Qualcomm.

Expect improvements in mmWave support, faster carrier aggregation, and better power efficiency. The goal is smoother downloads, more reliable connectivity, and a phone that’s less of a battery drain while handling heavy 5G usage.

Camera Control button may disappear

Rumor confidence: Medium

The Camera Control button, introduced on the iPhone 16, might not make it to the iPhone 18. Reports suggest Apple could remove it because user engagement was lower than expected, and the feature didn’t justify its production costs.

So while it was hyped as a big innovation, Apple might decide the cost-to-benefit ratio isn’t worth keeping it. This is a reminder that not every new feature sticks — especially if people don’t actually use it.

Next-gen LTPO+ displays for smoother visuals

Rumor confidence: Medium

The Pro and Pro Max models are rumored to get LTPO+ displays, which should allow for higher refresh rates while being kinder on battery life. Users can expect smoother scrolling, more fluid animations, and less battery drain at the same time.

A touch of transparency in design

Rumor confidence: Low

Another intriguing rumor is about a partially transparent back panel on the iPhone 18 Pro models. Think of it as a “window” that interrupts the metal frame, likely more for aesthetics than function.

This design tweak would showcase Apple’s vapor chamber cooling system introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro. It’s a small peek under the hood, giving a techy, futuristic vibe while hinting at the advanced cooling improvements inside.

Hole-punch or smaller Dynamic Island?

Rumor confidence: High


Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may ditch the notch entirely, opting for a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. Face ID, light, and proximity sensors could move under the display, giving the phone a much cleaner, edge-to-edge look.

Another report points to a smaller Dynamic Island – a narrower pill-shaped cutout that takes up less screen space. Slimmer internal components could make this possible, giving users more usable screen real estate at the top. Analyst Ross Young also predicts under-display Face ID in 2026, which fits with these rumors.

Variable aperture

Rumor confidence: Medium

The iPhone 18 Pro models could bring variable aperture. Unlike the fixed ƒ/1.78 aperture in iPhone 14-17 Pro models, a variable aperture would let users control how much light reaches the sensor.

This gives more creative control over depth of field, letting you adjust how sharp subjects appear against the background – a big step forward for mobile photography enthusiasts.

