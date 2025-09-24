The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy

Xiaomi's iPad Mini killer is finally here

Images credit — Xiaomi



For years, if you wanted a premium, powerful small tablet, your only real choice was the iPad Mini. Today, that changes. Xiaomi has just launched the Xiaomi Pad Mini, its first "flagship mini tablet" for the global market, and on paper it looks like a little powerhouse.



This device is not a



Xiaomi Pad Mini Key Specs For years, if you wanted a premium, powerful small tablet, your only real choice was the iPad Mini. Today, that changes. Xiaomi has just launched the Xiaomi Pad Mini, its first "flagship mini tablet" for the global market, and on paper it looks like a little powerhouse.This device is not a budget tablet in a small package; it's a true flagship. It's built around a stunning 8.8-inch 3K display, which is incredibly sharp for its size and boasts a super-fluid 165Hz refresh rate. The real story, however, is on the inside. The Pad Mini is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+, the same kind of top-of-the-line chip you'd find in a high-end flagship phone. It also features a premium metal design, fast 67W charging, and dual USB-C ports for versatility, all starting at a competitive $429 USD.



Display: 8.8-inch 3K (3008 x 1880) display at 165Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ (Flagship-grade)

Storage: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB configurations

Battery: 7500mAh

Charging: 67W HyperCharge & 18W reverse charging

Ports: Dual USB-C ports

Audio: Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos



The small tablet market has a new powerhouse

Images credit — Xiaomi



The small tablet category has been dominated by Apple for a reason: nobody else was taking it seriously. When it came to smaller tablets, the Android had been unfortunately not giving devices that were worthy of praise. However, with the Pad Mini, Xiaomi isn't just releasing another small



By putting a true flagship processor in this device, Xiaomi is making a clear statement. This isn't just for watching videos; it's a portable gaming monster and a legitimate productivity tool for creatives and professionals on the go. The 165Hz refresh rate screen is miles ahead of the iPad Mini's standard 60Hz display, making everything from scrolling to gaming feel noticeably smoother. At $429 USD, it directly undercuts the iPad Mini's $499 starting price while offering better specs in key areas, which is a very aggressive and smart move. The small tablet category has been dominated by Apple for a reason: nobody else was taking it seriously. When it came to smaller tablets, the Android had been unfortunately not giving devices that were worthy of praise. However, with the Pad Mini, Xiaomi isn't just releasing another small Android tablet — it's creating a new benchmark for what one can be.By putting a true flagship processor in this device, Xiaomi is making a clear statement. This isn't just for watching videos; it's a portable gaming monster and a legitimate productivity tool for creatives and professionals on the go. The 165Hz refresh rate screen is miles ahead of the iPad Mini's standard 60Hz display, making everything from scrolling to gaming feel noticeably smoother. At $429 USD, it directly undercuts the iPad Mini's $499 starting price while offering better specs in key areas, which is a very aggressive and smart move.



Do you consider $429 a competitive price for a small sized tablet? Yes No Yes 62.5% No 37.5%



The small tablet you've been waiting for?



I'm genuinely excited about this device. As someone who loves the compact tablet form factor for its portability, the lack of a truly powerful Android option has been a huge frustration. The Xiaomi Pad Mini looks like the exact device I, and many others, have been waiting for.



Putting a Dimensity 9400+ chip in a tablet this small is a brilliant power play. It means you're likely getting great performance that won't feel dated in a year's time. Combined with that high-resolution, high-refresh-rate screen, this is arguably the best portable gaming device that isn't a dedicated handheld like a Steam Deck or ROG Ally. It's for gamers, artists, and anyone who wants a no-compromise small tablet that doesn't have an Apple logo on it. If the software experience is clean, this could easily become the best small tablet on the market.







