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The Pixel 10a just scored an exclusive new look that most fans will never see

Google is rewarding one of its most loyal markets with something special.

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Google Pixel 10a
Google Pixel 10a. | Image by PhoneArena
Google just dropped a surprise teaser out of Japan, and it's got Pixel fans doing a double take. The company's Japanese social media account revealed that a "Japan-exclusive" Pixel device launches tomorrow, April 7, and while details are thin, the clues are pointing somewhere very specific.

A mystery Pixel with "artistic" flair


The teaser, posted on Google Japan's official X account, describes the upcoming device as having "an artistic special specification." An accompanying image confirms the April 7 date and labels it a "Japan-limited model."

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Behind the text sits a dark blue color, noticeably deeper than the Indigo that shipped with the standard Pixel 10. That shade is the biggest clue here, and it lines up with something a developer recently spotted.


The Pixel 10a in dark blue makes a lot of sense


Developer @evowizz on X recently shared that Google has been preparing a "dark blue" variant of the Pixel 10a. If that's the case, this Japan-exclusive device would just be a new colorway for a phone already selling in Berry, Lavender, Obsidian, and Fog worldwide.

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The Pixel 10a launched in February at $499. It wasn't a groundbreaking upgrade over the Pixel 9a, but it's a solid mid-ranger with a bright 3,000-nit display, the Tensor G4 chip, and a 5,100 mAh battery. A fresh coat of exclusive paint is a low-effort, high-reward move for a phone that could use some extra excitement.


Japan is the perfect testing ground for this


This isn't random. Japan has become one of Google's most important Pixel markets, and it's the budget A-series doing most of the heavy lifting. The Pixel 7a was a massive hit there, helping Google climb to the number two smartphone brand in the country, right behind Apple.

Pixel sales globally have been surging too, and creating a limited-edition color for a market that already loves your product is a calculated, cost-effective play. It keeps the Pixel 10a relevant without requiring any new hardware.

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Cool colors shouldn't stay locked behind borders


I like the strategy here. Japan loves the A-series, the Pixel 10a needs a spark after what was admittedly a pretty iterative launch, and a Japan-exclusive color checks both boxes. It's a small gesture that tells a loyal market "we see you."

Personally though, I wish these region-exclusive fun colors weren't so exclusive. I'd love it if Google eventually made variants like this available in the U.S., even if only through the Google Store online.

Pixel has always leaned into personality with its color options, and locking the coolest ones behind regional borders feels like a missed opportunity for fans everywhere.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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