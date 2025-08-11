The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
A new leak hints at a 7,000mAh battery for OnePlus' next flagship — but there's a surprising reason it isn't going even higher.
A new leak now hints that OnePlus' upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 15, may offer a big 7,000mAh battery. The phone's predecessor, the OnePlus 13, sports a 6,000mAh battery, which is still pretty big compared to even flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. But now, OnePlus seems to want to take this even further.
This leak comes from a reputable Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station. According to their post, OnePlus is now testing its next flagship phone, which is likely to be the OnePlus 15. The phone is said to be tested with a huge 7,000mAh dual-cell battery.
The thin fad is now in its full swing. Samsung's already bet on super-thin devices with the Galaxy S25 Edge and now the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Apple is also expected to reveal a thin iPhone with the iPhone 17 series - the iPhone 17 Air, reportedly.
So it makes sense that OnePlus wouldn't want to make a bulkier phone if it wants to stay competitive in the current climate.
The OnePlus 15 is still months away from an official announcement. Other rumors indicate the phone may come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chip. It is also said the OnePlus flagship may come with an IP68 or even IP69 rating.
For me, personally, battery life is huge when choosing a new phone. I think a 7,000mAh battery sounds amazing, especially if it can still charge super fast. I hate having to worry about my phone dying halfway through the day. If OnePlus can give me that kind of power in a thin design, that’s a win-win.
Reportedly, the company could have made the battery even bigger, but it is said to have chosen to prioritize a thin design. Also, OnePlus flagships support 100W fast charging, which is also giving them an edge over the competition.
This leak comes from a reputable Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station. According to their post, OnePlus is now testing its next flagship phone, which is likely to be the OnePlus 15. The phone is said to be tested with a huge 7,000mAh dual-cell battery.
It's quite likely that OnePlus is using high-density silicon-carbon tech for this huge battery. This is the same technology used in the OnePlus 13, allowing for a thinner battery that holds quite a lot of power.
The OnePlus 13. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The leaker also states OnePlus could have gone for an even bigger battery, like 7,500mAh or even 8,000mAh. But reportedly, the company has chosen to go for 7,000mAh so that the OnePlus 15 can remain a relatively thin device.
The thin fad is now in its full swing. Samsung's already bet on super-thin devices with the Galaxy S25 Edge and now the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Apple is also expected to reveal a thin iPhone with the iPhone 17 series - the iPhone 17 Air, reportedly.
So it makes sense that OnePlus wouldn't want to make a bulkier phone if it wants to stay competitive in the current climate.
The OnePlus 15 is still months away from an official announcement. Other rumors indicate the phone may come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chip. It is also said the OnePlus flagship may come with an IP68 or even IP69 rating.
For me, personally, battery life is huge when choosing a new phone. I think a 7,000mAh battery sounds amazing, especially if it can still charge super fast. I hate having to worry about my phone dying halfway through the day. If OnePlus can give me that kind of power in a thin design, that’s a win-win.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: