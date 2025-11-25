The One UI 8.5 beta delay may not be as bad as we feared – and your Galaxy S25 could get it soon

S26 series. Samsung appears to be getting ready to launch the One UI 8.5 beta program for Galaxy S25 models soon. Previously, it was expected that the South Korean giant would launch the beta program in November, but as the month has almost passed, obviously there could be a delay, potentially caused by the delay of theseries.





However, the beta has been spotted on Samsung's servers, which means that the delay may not be as big as one would've worried.

Galaxy S25 One UI 8.5 beta spotted on Samsung servers

For reference, the first One UI 7 beta firmware was spotted around 24 days before its official public beta launch. One UI 8's firmware was spotted on the servers 17 days prior to being released to the public in beta.

It's likely that the same is going to happen this time as well. If that's the case, you can expect the first One UI 8.5 beta to be launched around the third week of December.





Are you installing the One UI 8.5 beta the moment it drops? Yep, I’m jumping in immediately I’ll wait for early feedback Only when the stable release arrives Yep, I’m jumping in immediately 33.33% I’ll wait for early feedback 0% Only when the stable release arrives 66.67%

First One UI 8.5 beta for Galaxy S25 may come in December

