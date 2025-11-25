Visible just gave you a Black Friday surprise – and you're getting its top plan for half the price

Visible Black Friday promotion helps you save $225 on the Visible+ Pro plan

You still have to pay the other 50% of the yearly plan, which is $225.

The Visible+ Pro plan is Visible's most premium plan

Unlimited priority data – QCI 8, similar to Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate

Unlimited hotspot at 15 Mbps

Free Apple Watch or Pixel Watch line included

4K video streaming on 5G UW, 1080p streaming on 5G Nationwide and LTE

Free international texting to 200+ destinations

24 free international roaming days, available right away – unlimited talk, text, and 2GB/day in 200+ supported places

Free 500 minutes of international calling to 85+ destinations

Free roaming in Canada & Mexico – unlimited talk, text, and 2GB/day

Verizon

Visible's deal is a great catch for people thinking of switching

It's Black Friday season, and you're not just getting offers on devices right now. Visible actually has a great promo on at the moment for new customers, which allows you to get 50% off the MVNO's best plan, Visible+ Pro. The promotion lets you save $225.The promo is available for new customers. In order to get the promotion, you have to follow these steps:The promotion is available right now at the carrier and is going to end on December 9, 2025, at 11:59 pm EST.Basically, the promotion lets you have the Visible+ Pro annual plan for the equivalent of $18.57 per month. Visible also has a Visible Base promo for $19 a month. As you can see, in the end of the day, the Visible+ Pro annual plan appears cheaper than the Visible Base. That is, if you have the cash to pay it at once for a year.We're talking here about the MVNO's best plan that is currently hugely discounted.The Visible+ Pro plan offers:Keep in mind that you cannot combine this promo with other service promotions, unless those are Bring a Friend or Referral credits.Visible is an MVNO running on's network, meaning it runs on the bigger carrier's infrastructure.This Visible promotion is absolutely awesome, especially if you've been considering switching, but you've been waiting around to catch a good deal. This deal is not going to last forever, but luckily, you still have time to think it over. And the discount is huge. Keep in mind that not all Black Friday deals offer a discount of 50%.What's even better about this deal, in my opinion, is that it doesn't require you to have a trade-in device to get the discount. Many carrier offers do require a trade-in phone, and the discount would then vary depending on the model of your device and the condition that the carrier deems it to be in. Luckily, here, you won't have to worry about that.