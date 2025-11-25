Free Galaxy A36 5G, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Visible just gave you a Black Friday surprise – and you're getting its top plan for half the price

New customers can slash the cost of Visible+ Pro by 50% with a simple code.

It's Black Friday season, and you're not just getting offers on devices right now. Visible actually has a great promo on at the moment for new customers, which allows you to get 50% off the MVNO's best plan, Visible+ Pro. The promotion lets you save $225. 

Visible Black Friday promotion helps you save $225 on the Visible+ Pro plan 


The promo is available for new customers. In order to get the promotion, you have to follow these steps:
  • Bring your own device
  • Choose the Visible+ Pro Annual plan
  • Enter code BLACKFRIDAY50 at checkout

Visible+ Pro plan: now 50% OFF!

$225
$450
$225 off (50%)
The Visible+ Pro plan is now available at a fantastic price just in time for Black Friday. Right now, the carrier gives you 50% off its plan, which equates to $225 in savings. To grab the deal, you must apply coupon code BLACKFRIDAY50 at checkout.
Buy at Visible

The promotion is available right now at the carrier and is going to end on December 9, 2025, at 11:59 pm EST. 

Basically, the promotion lets you have the Visible+ Pro annual plan for the equivalent of $18.57 per month. Visible also has a Visible Base promo for $19 a month. As you can see, in the end of the day, the Visible+ Pro annual plan appears cheaper than the Visible Base. That is, if you have the cash to pay it at once for a year.

You still have to pay the other 50% of the yearly plan, which is $225. 


The Visible+ Pro plan is Visible's most premium plan


We're talking here about the MVNO's best plan that is currently hugely discounted. 

The Visible+ Pro plan offers:
  • Unlimited priority data – QCI 8, similar to Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate
  • Unlimited hotspot at 15 Mbps
  • Free Apple Watch or Pixel Watch line included
  • 4K video streaming on 5G UW, 1080p streaming on 5G Nationwide and LTE
  • Free international texting to 200+ destinations
  • 24 free international roaming days, available right away – unlimited talk, text, and 2GB/day in 200+ supported places
  • Free 500 minutes of international calling to 85+ destinations
  • Free roaming in Canada & Mexico – unlimited talk, text, and 2GB/day

Keep in mind that you cannot combine this promo with other service promotions, unless those are Bring a Friend or Referral credits.

Visible is an MVNO running on Verizon's network, meaning it runs on the bigger carrier's infrastructure.

Visible's deal is a great catch for people thinking of switching


This Visible promotion is absolutely awesome, especially if you've been considering switching, but you've been waiting around to catch a good deal. This deal is not going to last forever, but luckily, you still have time to think it over. And the discount is huge. Keep in mind that not all Black Friday deals offer a discount of 50%. 

Recommended For You

What's even better about this deal, in my opinion, is that it doesn't require you to have a trade-in device to get the discount. Many carrier offers do require a trade-in phone, and the discount would then vary depending on the model of your device and the condition that the carrier deems it to be in. Luckily, here, you won't have to worry about that. 

