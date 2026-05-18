The iPhone 18 Pro is unlocking a privacy weapon your iPhone 17 Pro can't touch
Apple's modem switch comes with a quiet bonus most buyers haven't heard about.
iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
The iPhone 18 Pro was already shaping up to be a meaningful upgrade thanks to Apple's in-house C2 modem, which promises faster 5G, mmWave support, and better battery life. But a new report just surfaced another perk that nobody was really talking about, and it might be the most underrated reason to upgrade this fall.
That's on top of everything else the C2 is bringing to the table: mmWave 5G support, better carrier aggregation, and the kind of tight hardware-software integration Apple has been chasing for years. We previously made the case that the C2 is the iPhone 18 Pro's most overlooked upgrade, and adding privacy to that list only strengthens the argument.
The UK, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Austria, and Thailand all have carriers that play ball. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile? Nothing yet. Until the big three decide this matters, most American iPhone 18 Pro buyers will own the feature without actually being able to use it.
If you care about who sees your location data and how often, this is genuinely a feature worth waiting for. The real fight now isn't with Apple, it's with the US carriers dragging their feet while the rest of the world catches up.
A privacy feature most iPhone users can't actually use yetThe report points out that Apple's switch to its own modem hardware unlocks a setting called Limit Precise Location, which was quietly introduced in iOS 26.3 earlier this year. The feature restricts the amount of location data your carrier can pull from your phone, narrowing it down from a street-level address to roughly your neighborhood.
The catch is that it only works on iPhones running Apple-designed C1 or C1X modems, which is a short list right now. That means the iPhone Air, the iPhone 16e, the iPhone 17e, and the M5 iPad Pro. If you bought the iPhone 17 Pro, you got the Qualcomm modem, and you got locked out of this privacy toggle entirely.
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Your iPhone location is about to get more private. | Image by Apple
How the C2 changes the math for Pro buyersOnce the C2 modem lands inside the iPhone 18 Pro and the foldable iPhone this fall, that privacy gap closes. Apple's flagship buyers will finally get a feature that's currently reserved for the cheaper, less popular iPhones in the lineup.
That's on top of everything else the C2 is bringing to the table: mmWave 5G support, better carrier aggregation, and the kind of tight hardware-software integration Apple has been chasing for years. We previously made the case that the C2 is the iPhone 18 Pro's most overlooked upgrade, and adding privacy to that list only strengthens the argument.
What's the most underrated reason to upgrade to a Pro iPhone?
The catch is your carrier, not your phoneHere's where things get frustrating. The privacy setting needs your carrier to support it, and in the US, only Boost Mobile is on board so far, according to Apple's own list.
The UK, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Austria, and Thailand all have carriers that play ball. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile? Nothing yet. Until the big three decide this matters, most American iPhone 18 Pro buyers will own the feature without actually being able to use it.
Why this deserves more attention than it's gettingThis is the kind of stealth upgrade that gets buried under flashier rumors about under-display Face ID and 2nm chips, but it's exactly the kind of move that makes the Pro tier feel premium for real reasons. We've already laid out how Apple is replacing Qualcomm hardware across the Pro lineup, and the privacy angle adds yet another reason to take the C2 transition seriously.
If you care about who sees your location data and how often, this is genuinely a feature worth waiting for. The real fight now isn't with Apple, it's with the US carriers dragging their feet while the rest of the world catches up.
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