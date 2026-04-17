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The iPhone 18 Pro colors have leaked, and one of them is stealing the show

There are several nice surprises in the iPhone 18 Pro color list.

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A render of an iPhone 18 Pro in a rumored red color.
The hero color of the iPhone 18 Pro may be a shade of red. | Image by Macworld
Rumors about the iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange led to some mixed reactions, but once the phone hit the market, it turned into a massive success. Apple is apparently doing its best to repeat that success with the palette of the iPhone 18 Pro, which looks very promising.

Apple may have at least three new colors for the iPhone 18 Pro


Apple has at least three colors for the iPhone 18 Pro in development, including silver and dark gray options, according to a Macworld report. The company is also testing a dark red and a light blue version of its upcoming device.

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Earlier reports claimed that the hero color for the iPhone 18 Pro will be a deep red, but the latest leak specifically mentions a “Dark Cherry” color. While that shade won’t be as bright and attention-grabbing as the Cosmic Orange, it is expected to look as unique as last year’s hero color.

Also coming in blue



Another interesting color is the so-called Light Blue. Said to be similar to the current Mist Blue color of the vanilla iPhone 17, this one could also be a throwback to the iPhone 13 Pro.

Besides those brighter options, Apple is probably going to launch the iPhone 18 Pro in a Dark Gray variant. The company is reportedly testing a Silver option, which looks similar to the current generation, but that’s unlikely to be released.

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Which is your favorite iPhone 18 Pro color?
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Apple is said to use the following Pantone color codes internally:

  • Light Blue (Pantone 2121)
  • Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076)
  • Dark Gray (Pantone 426C)
  • Silver (Pantone 427C)

Continuing the trend


While bright phones existed before the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple made them more popular for flagship devices. Before the current generation, such colors were used only on base iPhones and generally on more affordable devices.

After the success of the Cosmic Orange iPhone, several companies announced their own orange devices. One of those is the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, which has its own design, while others, such as the Honor 600, appear inspired by more than just the color.

The variety is welcome


After years of mostly black and white flagship phones, I’m happy to see how many companies are launching their devices in bright colors. It’s still nice that Apple sticks to some more classic options, though. Ultimately, having the choice is what matters the most.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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