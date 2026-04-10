The Oppo Find X9 Ultra colors are here and it's difficult to ignore the Apple influence

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

Recommended For You

Enter the Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Recommended For You

It's different from Apple's Cosmic Orange, but fans will appreciate it. | Weibo

What's your favorite color for a smartphone? Black. White. Blue. Green. Red. Orange. Pink or purple. Everytime it's something different. Vote 6 Votes

The other hue

Canyon Orange

Tundra Umber

What else is there?





Yup, a solid 2026 flagship. Now, let's hope it doesn't an arm and a leg.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible