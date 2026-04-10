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The Oppo Find X9 Ultra colors are here and it's difficult to ignore the Apple influence

The orange iPhone 17 Pro really stirred things up.

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Several Oppo phones.
Orange phones got really popular in 2025. Will they do the same in 2026? | Image by Yogesh Brar on X
If only Apple knew how popular their orange color would turn out to be! They wouldn't limit it to just the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro models, but they'd paint the baseline iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air in the same hue.

On second thought, Apple probably deliberately refrained from doing so in order for people to reach deeper into their pockets and buy the pricier Pro model.

Anyway, the Cosmic Orange tone (as it is officially called) is really popular across the world and I'm sure that there are people who've bought an iPhone 17 Pro solely because of that color.

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If you like orange flagships, but you would rather not switch to iOS, you'll soon have a chance to get what you've wished for.

Enter the Oppo Find X9 Ultra


It's now less than two weeks until the big Oppo Find X9 Ultra unveiling, which is expected to take place on April 21. As usual, the phone will be available in its homeland at first, but probably before June is over, it'll be stepping into international markets. Fingers crossed that it makes it to the US market, as tech aficionados will surely enjoy it.

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Here's what the orange Find X9 Ultra might look like, per some high-res Weibo images:


It's different from Apple's Cosmic Orange, but fans will appreciate it. | Weibo

There could be a dark (but not black) version, too.

What's your favorite color for a smartphone?
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The other hue


Always-informed X tipster Yogesh Brar says the Find X9 Ultra could debut in two colors:

  • Canyon Orange
  • Tundra Umber

The first one you've seen already, and here's what the "Tundra Umber" option might look like:

Both look sleek. | Image by Yogesh Brar on X - The Oppo Find X9 Ultra colors are here and it&#039;s difficult to ignore the Apple influence
Both look sleek. | Image by Yogesh Brar on X


There are some rumors that we might get the Find X9 Ultra in a white-like color, too, although there are no renders on the web right now.

What I personally miss is a pure black color option. Or a really dark blue option.

What else is there?


Thanks to numerous leaks and rumors, we now have a fairly clear picture of what the Find X9 Ultra will be like in terms of specs and hardware.

This monster will surely go for the camera phone crown with its setup. It'll most likely arrive with Sony's brand-new LYT-901 200 MP large sensor for its main camera, a dual telephoto setup (one of the cameras should pack another 200 MP sensor) and a 50 MP ultra-wide. For selfies, there'll be another 50 MP camera.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset should be found under the hood, along with a 7,050 mAh capacity battery (with 100W wired charging speeds) and ColorOS 16. The 6.82-inch OLED panel will surely make for a solid screen experience.

Yup, a solid 2026 flagship. Now, let's hope it doesn't an arm and a leg.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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