The Oppo Find X9 Ultra colors are here and it's difficult to ignore the Apple influence
The orange iPhone 17 Pro really stirred things up.
1comment
Orange phones got really popular in 2025. Will they do the same in 2026? | Image by Yogesh Brar on X
If only Apple knew how popular their orange color would turn out to be! They wouldn't limit it to just the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro models, but they'd paint the baseline iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air in the same hue.
Anyway, the Cosmic Orange tone (as it is officially called) is really popular across the world and I'm sure that there are people who've bought an iPhone 17 Pro solely because of that color.
It's now less than two weeks until the big Oppo Find X9 Ultra unveiling, which is expected to take place on April 21. As usual, the phone will be available in its homeland at first, but probably before June is over, it'll be stepping into international markets. Fingers crossed that it makes it to the US market, as tech aficionados will surely enjoy it.
Here's what the orange Find X9 Ultra might look like, per some high-res Weibo images:
There could be a dark (but not black) version, too.
Always-informed X tipster Yogesh Brar says the Find X9 Ultra could debut in two colors:
The first one you've seen already, and here's what the "Tundra Umber" option might look like:
There are some rumors that we might get the Find X9 Ultra in a white-like color, too, although there are no renders on the web right now.
What I personally miss is a pure black color option. Or a really dark blue option.
Thanks to numerous leaks and rumors, we now have a fairly clear picture of what the Find X9 Ultra will be like in terms of specs and hardware.
This monster will surely go for the camera phone crown with its setup. It'll most likely arrive with Sony's brand-new LYT-901 200 MP large sensor for its main camera, a dual telephoto setup (one of the cameras should pack another 200 MP sensor) and a 50 MP ultra-wide. For selfies, there'll be another 50 MP camera.
On second thought, Apple probably deliberately refrained from doing so in order for people to reach deeper into their pockets and buy the pricier Pro model.
Anyway, the Cosmic Orange tone (as it is officially called) is really popular across the world and I'm sure that there are people who've bought an iPhone 17 Pro solely because of that color.
Recommended For You
If you like orange flagships, but you would rather not switch to iOS, you'll soon have a chance to get what you've wished for.
Enter the Oppo Find X9 Ultra
It's now less than two weeks until the big Oppo Find X9 Ultra unveiling, which is expected to take place on April 21. As usual, the phone will be available in its homeland at first, but probably before June is over, it'll be stepping into international markets. Fingers crossed that it makes it to the US market, as tech aficionados will surely enjoy it.
Recommended For You
It's different from Apple's Cosmic Orange, but fans will appreciate it. | Weibo
There could be a dark (but not black) version, too.
What's your favorite color for a smartphone?
The other hue
Always-informed X tipster Yogesh Brar says the Find X9 Ultra could debut in two colors:
- Canyon Orange
- Tundra Umber
The first one you've seen already, and here's what the "Tundra Umber" option might look like:
Both look sleek. | Image by Yogesh Brar on X
There are some rumors that we might get the Find X9 Ultra in a white-like color, too, although there are no renders on the web right now.
What I personally miss is a pure black color option. Or a really dark blue option.
What else is there?
Thanks to numerous leaks and rumors, we now have a fairly clear picture of what the Find X9 Ultra will be like in terms of specs and hardware.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset should be found under the hood, along with a 7,050 mAh capacity battery (with 100W wired charging speeds) and ColorOS 16. The 6.82-inch OLED panel will surely make for a solid screen experience.
Yup, a solid 2026 flagship. Now, let's hope it doesn't an arm and a leg.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: