Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The Galaxy Z TriFold mess is actually good news for Samsung’s future

Cancelling its most innovative device after only three months could help Samsung reshape the smartphone market again.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Editorials Galaxy Z Series
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
An unfolded Samsung Galaxy TriFold held by a hand, demonstrating how thin it is.
Galaxy Z TriFold was short-lived, but that is not such a bad thing. | Image by Samsung
Launching the Galaxy Z TriFold was sort of a redemption for Samsung. After several years of underwhelming upgrades, including the uninspiring Galaxy S26 Ultra, the company needed to demonstrate that it can still make a truly innovative smartphone.

In a development that may have surprised only Samsung, the Galaxy Z TriFold turned out to be quite popular. The phone sold out in mere minutes after its South Korean launch, a feat that was repeated after the release in the US and every time the device was restocked.

Despite the success, Samsung decided to discontinue its first trifoldable phone only three months after its premiere. That could’ve been a failure for the company if it weren't for the rumors that a Galaxy Z TriFold 2 is already under development. In this context, it appears that Samsung is walking a path it already knows, and we may see a trifoldable renaissance.

We’ve seen this before



One of the reasons for Samsung to cancel the Galaxy Z TriFold was that it wasn’t a very good device. Sure, it was innovative, exciting, and with great performance, but it had some serious durability issues. Shortly after its launch, users online started reporting various problems with its internal display.

Recommended For You

That scenario is reminiscent of Samsung’s ordeal with the original Galaxy Fold. Even before the official launch of the first foldable in 2019, several journalists reported that the review units they had received had broken. That forced Samsung to delay the launch of the Galaxy Fold by a few months, and when it finally launched, it came with numerous warnings about its fragility.

Over the following years, the Galaxy Z Fold series steadily improved, and it even got some mighty competitors. Today, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could easily replace any slab phone, and Samsung is pushed by devices such as the Honor Magic V6 and the Oppo Find N6. Foldable phones are no longer a crazy concept for the most dedicated tech geeks, and there’s a small but growing market for them.

Trifoldables may have a bright future



Another key reason for the cancellation of the Galaxy Z TriFold is its price. Apparently, buying an almost $3,000 smartphone is not such a big issue for the dedicated fans, but that’s not enough. Even at that price, the Z TriFold was reportedly sold at a minimal profit, making it a bad investment for Samsung. The rising memory prices and the shrinking smartphone market make such investments an even worse idea.

On the other hand, memory is probably far from the most expensive component inside that device. The massive 10-inch display and the advanced hinges are likely a larger part of the manufacturing cost. 

Do you think the Galaxy Z TriFold could be a successful series for Samsung?
6 Votes


Samsung has a history of strong comebacks that makes me believe its trifoldables may have a bright future, and the initial rumors about the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 raise my hopes. The company is reportedly working on improving the hinges, which may make them easier and cheaper to manufacture. That could put an end to most of the technical issues experienced with the Z TriFold and help cut the manufacturing cost, turning the sequel into a profitable endeavor for Samsung.

Samsung is back in shape


All that may sound far too optimistic, especially considering how unbothered Samsung has appeared about the latest smartphone trends lately. The Galaxy S26 Ultra still feels behind some of its most exciting Chinese rivals, and Huawei had already launched two trifoldable phones before Samsung’s first.

However, the Galaxy Z TriFold has proven that the company is still alive and kicking, and it can deliver great devices. Even more importantly, it was the first company to truly prove that a trifoldable phone can sell well across the world.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t popular just because it’s different from the Galaxy S26 series
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t popular just because it’s different from the Galaxy S26 series
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work

Latest News

Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
The newest OnePlus earbuds come with a sub-$50 price, 'pro-level' ANC, and exceptional battery life
The newest OnePlus earbuds come with a sub-$50 price, 'pro-level' ANC, and exceptional battery life
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
The Galaxy S24 might finally catch up — and there's a surprise
The Galaxy S24 might finally catch up — and there's a surprise
The new AT&T app is here with fresh features, but it's heavy on AI
The new AT&T app is here with fresh features, but it's heavy on AI
These are the best-selling smartphones in North America, Europe, and other key regions
These are the best-selling smartphones in North America, Europe, and other key regions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless