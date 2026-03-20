The Galaxy Z TriFold mess is actually good news for Samsung’s future
Cancelling its most innovative device after only three months could help Samsung reshape the smartphone market again.
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Galaxy Z TriFold was short-lived, but that is not such a bad thing. | Image by Samsung
Launching the Galaxy Z TriFold was sort of a redemption for Samsung. After several years of underwhelming upgrades, including the uninspiring Galaxy S26 Ultra, the company needed to demonstrate that it can still make a truly innovative smartphone.
Despite the success, Samsung decided to discontinue its first trifoldable phone only three months after its premiere. That could’ve been a failure for the company if it weren't for the rumors that a Galaxy Z TriFold 2 is already under development. In this context, it appears that Samsung is walking a path it already knows, and we may see a trifoldable renaissance.
One of the reasons for Samsung to cancel the Galaxy Z TriFold was that it wasn’t a very good device. Sure, it was innovative, exciting, and with great performance, but it had some serious durability issues. Shortly after its launch, users online started reporting various problems with its internal display.
Over the following years, the Galaxy Z Fold series steadily improved, and it even got some mighty competitors. Today, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could easily replace any slab phone, and Samsung is pushed by devices such as the Honor Magic V6 and the Oppo Find N6. Foldable phones are no longer a crazy concept for the most dedicated tech geeks, and there’s a small but growing market for them.
Another key reason for the cancellation of the Galaxy Z TriFold is its price. Apparently, buying an almost $3,000 smartphone is not such a big issue for the dedicated fans, but that’s not enough. Even at that price, the Z TriFold was reportedly sold at a minimal profit, making it a bad investment for Samsung. The rising memory prices and the shrinking smartphone market make such investments an even worse idea.
Samsung has a history of strong comebacks that makes me believe its trifoldables may have a bright future, and the initial rumors about the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 raise my hopes. The company is reportedly working on improving the hinges, which may make them easier and cheaper to manufacture. That could put an end to most of the technical issues experienced with the Z TriFold and help cut the manufacturing cost, turning the sequel into a profitable endeavor for Samsung.
All that may sound far too optimistic, especially considering how unbothered Samsung has appeared about the latest smartphone trends lately. The Galaxy S26 Ultra still feels behind some of its most exciting Chinese rivals, and Huawei had already launched two trifoldable phones before Samsung’s first.
However, the Galaxy Z TriFold has proven that the company is still alive and kicking, and it can deliver great devices. Even more importantly, it was the first company to truly prove that a trifoldable phone can sell well across the world.
In a development that may have surprised only Samsung, the Galaxy Z TriFold turned out to be quite popular. The phone sold out in mere minutes after its South Korean launch, a feat that was repeated after the release in the US and every time the device was restocked.
Despite the success, Samsung decided to discontinue its first trifoldable phone only three months after its premiere. That could’ve been a failure for the company if it weren't for the rumors that a Galaxy Z TriFold 2 is already under development. In this context, it appears that Samsung is walking a path it already knows, and we may see a trifoldable renaissance.
We’ve seen this before
The original Galaxy Fold had quite a few drawbacks. | Image by PhoneArena
One of the reasons for Samsung to cancel the Galaxy Z TriFold was that it wasn’t a very good device. Sure, it was innovative, exciting, and with great performance, but it had some serious durability issues. Shortly after its launch, users online started reporting various problems with its internal display.
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That scenario is reminiscent of Samsung’s ordeal with the original Galaxy Fold. Even before the official launch of the first foldable in 2019, several journalists reported that the review units they had received had broken. That forced Samsung to delay the launch of the Galaxy Fold by a few months, and when it finally launched, it came with numerous warnings about its fragility.
Over the following years, the Galaxy Z Fold series steadily improved, and it even got some mighty competitors. Today, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could easily replace any slab phone, and Samsung is pushed by devices such as the Honor Magic V6 and the Oppo Find N6. Foldable phones are no longer a crazy concept for the most dedicated tech geeks, and there’s a small but growing market for them.
Trifoldables may have a bright future
The Galaxy Z TriFold certainly looks cool. | Image by Samsung
Another key reason for the cancellation of the Galaxy Z TriFold is its price. Apparently, buying an almost $3,000 smartphone is not such a big issue for the dedicated fans, but that’s not enough. Even at that price, the Z TriFold was reportedly sold at a minimal profit, making it a bad investment for Samsung. The rising memory prices and the shrinking smartphone market make such investments an even worse idea.
On the other hand, memory is probably far from the most expensive component inside that device. The massive 10-inch display and the advanced hinges are likely a larger part of the manufacturing cost.
Do you think the Galaxy Z TriFold could be a successful series for Samsung?
Samsung has a history of strong comebacks that makes me believe its trifoldables may have a bright future, and the initial rumors about the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 raise my hopes. The company is reportedly working on improving the hinges, which may make them easier and cheaper to manufacture. That could put an end to most of the technical issues experienced with the Z TriFold and help cut the manufacturing cost, turning the sequel into a profitable endeavor for Samsung.
Samsung is back in shape
All that may sound far too optimistic, especially considering how unbothered Samsung has appeared about the latest smartphone trends lately. The Galaxy S26 Ultra still feels behind some of its most exciting Chinese rivals, and Huawei had already launched two trifoldable phones before Samsung’s first.
However, the Galaxy Z TriFold has proven that the company is still alive and kicking, and it can deliver great devices. Even more importantly, it was the first company to truly prove that a trifoldable phone can sell well across the world.
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