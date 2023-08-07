Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The Samsung Galaxy Fold series has been at the forefront of the foldable phone revolution, transforming the way we interact with our devices. This article traces the evolutionary journey of the Galaxy Fold from its groundbreaking debut to its subsequent iterations, showcasing the technological advancements and key features that have shaped the future of smartphones and given rise to an entire new smartphone category.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold series has undoubtedly led the way in the evolution of foldable smartphones, pushing the boundaries of technology and design. With each iteration, Samsung has addressed challenges, refined features, and continued to innovate, bringing the concept of a foldable smartphone ever closer to mainstream adoption.
Even though the Galaxy Fold technically wasn't the first foldable of its kind (this achievement goes to the FlexPai phone, although we're not sure if it actually sold anything), Samsung was brave enough to adopt the novelty and take a leap of faith in trying to make it mainstream. Now, almost five years later, foldable phones are among us, with their futuristic flexible displays, state-of-the-art hinges, and peculiar aspect ratios. And we have only one company to thank for it. Samsung. Let's get back to where it all began.
Quick Links:
Samsung Galaxy Fold
September 6, 2019 | Galaxy Fold Specs
The original Samsung Galaxy Fold started it all!
Key Features:
- Introduced the concept of a foldable smartphone with a unique book-like folding mechanism and form factor.
- Main 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a resolution of 1536 x 2152 pixels.
- Secondary 4.6-inch Super AMOLED cover display for one-handed use when folded.
- Powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor (or Exynos 9820 in some regions) with 12GB of RAM.
- Equipped with six cameras: Triple rear cameras (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP), dual front cameras (10 MP + 8 MP), and a 10 MP cover camera.
- 4,380 mAh battery with fast charging support and Wireless PowerShare feature.
- 512GB of internal storage.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold made its grand debut in 2019 as the world's first commercially available foldable smartphone. The phone featured a revolutionary book-like folding mechanism that transformed its 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display into a compact 4.6-inch cover screen when folded.
The Snapdragon 855 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM, delivered robust performance, while the triple main camera setup offered a versatile photography experience. However, the initial release faced challenges concerning the durability of the folding display and the adaptation of apps for the new form factor. Samsung even halted sales while investigated the issue.
Funnily enough, most of the durability issues were actually caused by people removing the protective polymer layer over the flexible display, mistaking it for a normal screen protector. Samsung even issued a statement clarifying that this plastic sheet shouldn't be removed and included a disclaimer in the retail packaging as well.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
September 18, 2020 | Galaxy Fold 2 Review
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was a big upgrade that finally brought the device out of the concept phase
Key features and upgrades:
- Improved durability with the Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) on the main folding display.
- Expanded the cover display to 6.2 inches for better usability.
- Upgraded Snapdragon 865+ processor for enhanced performance.
- Larger 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.
- Enhanced Flex Mode for better multitasking and app optimization.
- Introduced the Samsung DeX feature for desktop-like productivity.
- Triple rear cameras (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) with OIS and Dual Pixel autofocus.
- 10 MP front camera and a 10 MP cover camera.
- Available in 256GB and 512GB storage options.
Building upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 addressed several shortcomings while introducing significant improvements. The addition of Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) on the main folding display significantly improved durability and reduced concerns regarding screen damage.
The larger 6.2-inch cover display made one-handed use more comfortable, and the Snapdragon 865+ processor provided enhanced performance. The device showcased Flex Mode, enabling users to utilize half of the unfolded display for specific tasks. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 also supported the Samsung DeX feature, offering a desktop-like experience.
The camera quality was further refined with a bigger sensor for the main camera and a larger pixel size for the ultrawide one, resulting in much better image quality compared to the OG Fold. The battery capacity was also increased to 4,500 mAh to compensate for the larger cover screen and the faster processor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
August 27, 2021 | Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 introduced the first-ever under display front camera in a foldable phone
Key features and upgrades:
- Introduced the first-ever under-display camera (UDC) in a foldable phone for a seamless internal display.
- S Pen support for added productivity and creativity.
- IPX8 water resistance, making it the first water-resistant foldable smartphone.
- Upgraded Snapdragon 888 (or Exynos 2100) processor for improved performance.
- Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience.
- Improved hinge mechanism for durability and Flex mode enhancements.
- Triple rear cameras (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) with laser autofocus and improved Night mode.
- 4,400 mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 11W wireless charging.
- Available in 256GB and 512GB storage options.
- Expanded software support for multitasking.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 continued the trend of innovation with some really exciting features and refinements. It introduced the world's first under-display camera (UDC) on a foldable, eliminating the need for a visible notch or punch-hole and resulting in a more immersive experience.
The addition of S Pen support brought enhanced productivity and creativity to the foldable device. With an IPX8 water resistance rating, it became the first water-resistant foldable smartphone. The device was powered by the Snapdragon 888 (or Exynos 2100) processor, boasting an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling.
Improvements to the hinge mechanism and software optimizations further enhanced multitasking and app continuity between the external and internal displays. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 paved the way for the next model, but with so little competition, would innovation still keep its momentum?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
August 25, 2022 | Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was all about camera refinements
Key features and upgrades:
- Further improvements in under-display camera technology for a completely uninterrupted display.
- Upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors for enhanced performance.
- Smaller hinge and a smaller gap when the phone is closed.
- New camera system (12 MP + 50 MP + 10 MP) taken from the Galaxy S22 series.
- PC-like taskbar for improved multitasking.
- S-Pen shortcuts and Air Gestures (S-Pen Pro).
- Continued focus on durability and design innovations.
The fourth iteration of Samsung's best foldable came with various improvements to the hinge mechanism, making it smaller and more durable. Samsung decided to play it safe, perfect, and polish what was already a pretty good device.
One of the big improvements was the new camera system taken from the Galaxy S22 series with a 50MP main sensor. This resulted in better quality photos all around, improvements in night shots, and generally flagship-grade performance when it came to the camera.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 introduced the Taskbar, a PC-like interface to help you quickly launch and switch between apps. The users could drag apps to split-screen mode, pin apps, launch them in pop-up mode, and resize the windows. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 finally started to close the gap between phones and full-fledged personal computers.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
August 11, 2023 | Galaxy Z Fold 5 Review
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 solved the hinge problem
Key features and upgrades:
- Improved hinge design — feels better, flaps now close snug and parallel to each other.
- Crease is shallower, but still visible.
- Stronger adhesive on main screen protector — shouldn't peel off or bubble up.
- Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, LPDDR5X, UFS 4.0 — cutting edge, super-fast hardware.
- Same screen sizes and specs.
- Camera modules are the same, image processing slightly touched up.
- New S Pen case is slimmer and actually pocketable.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 picked up where its predecessor left off, further polishing the foldable experience. Samsung finally managed to offer an almost gapless device when folded, bringing the thickness down - something crucial in this type of phone.
The hinge mechanism was further improved, and the crease was also minimized. Samsung collaborated with Qualcomm to offer Galaxy Z Fold 5 users a slightly overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and also equipped the phone with the latest and fastest storage and RAM technologies.
On the software front, the phone offered refinements in the multitasking capabilities, allowing users to open up to four recent apps, switch between them, drag them to split-screen, and more. Samsung also redesigned the S-Pen, making it more square, mainly to fit better into the slimmer case (there is no S-Pen slot in the phone, sadly).
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 may seem like a small and incremental upgrade over its predecessor, but it brought some necessary refinements and upgrades to the most popular foldable on the market. And at the end of the day, that's what counts.
Final Thoughts
The Samsung Galaxy Fold series has undoubtedly led the way in the evolution of foldable smartphones, pushing the boundaries of technology and design. With each iteration, Samsung has addressed challenges, refined features, and continued to innovate, bringing the concept of a foldable smartphone ever closer to mainstream adoption.
