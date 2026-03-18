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Samsung has officially cancelled its most ambitious smartphone in years

You may have missed your chance to get a Galaxy Z TriFold.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Series
A semi folded Samsung Galaxy TriFold seen from the top.
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung’s Christmas gift last year was one of its most ambitious devices in a very long time. The company launched the Galaxy Z TriFold to a warm welcome first in South Korea, followed by equally good reception in several other countries, including the United States, at the start of this year. Just a few short months later, the company made a saddening decision.

Samsung is officially discontinuing the Galaxy Z TriFold


Mere months after launching it, Samsung has officially confirmed that the Galaxy Z TriFold is being discontinued. Following the unconfirmed reports from earlier this week, the company told Bloomberg that it will start by halting sales in South Korea. That will be followed by discontinuing the device in the US as soon as the remaining inventory is cleared.

The move is far from surprising, not only because of the earlier rumors about it. Samsung’s website suggests that interested buyers can “buy Galaxy Z TriFold in person” at Samsung Experience Stores. The same page used to tease restocks for the device. Some users have reported on social media that some Samsung stores across the US still have available units, though those are likely to sell out quickly.

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Why did that happen?



At a glance, the Galaxy Z TriFold seemed like a massive success for Samsung. The device was met with huge interest and sold out in mere minutes every time the company restocked it. Some interested buyers even purchased it from resellers at exorbitant prices, reaching almost three times the original $2,900 price. Of course, there we reports for some technical issues with the device, though those are unlikely the main reason for its short life.

Samsung probably never meant it to be a mass-market product. Some analysts have claimed that the idea of the Galaxy Z TriFold was to serve as a technological showcase. Paired with the high production cost, it’s likely that Samsung could never make much of a profit with it.

Would you consider a trifoldable smartphone?
8 Votes


In its few months on the market, the Galaxy Z TriFold showed that Samsung fans are willing to go out of their way to get a truly innovative phone. It also helped the company catch up to Huawei, which launched the first trifoldable in the world in 2024. Unlike Samsung, the Chinese company didn’t cancel its trifoldable, and it even launched a follow-up, the Huawei Mate XTs.

There are still other foldables


Samsung still offers its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, and it is working on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The company is also rumored to launch a new Galaxy Z Wide this year. If foldables are your thing, you still have some choice, but it’s still sad to see the most exciting one leaving the market so soon.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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