Samsung’s $2,900 Galaxy Z TriFold sells out in minutes despite offering no trade-ins

Galaxy Z TriFold

The $3,000 question





Honestly, the minute I saw the price, I did a double take. $2,900 is way beyond what most people would want to spend on the best laptop and smartphone combination on the market. That said, there’s something cool about the display unfolding twice and ending up with an enormous display on your hands. If you’re the kind of person who needs the latest gadget on the market and can afford it, then go for it! It’s cool and will definitely make for an interesting conversation.Would I purchase it? Probably not until the price goes down a bit, but I am actually excited to see where this goes. Last year’s foldable devices were the epitome of design, but the TriFold makes those look basic compared to its design. If you were able to purchase this today, then you essentially own the future of mobile technology. The rest of us will just wait for the restock and see if it’s all it’s cracked up to be.