Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Samsung’s $2,900 Galaxy Z TriFold sells out in minutes despite offering no trade-ins

The price might be high, but the demand appears even higher.

18comments
By
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold
Samsung is finally giving us a chance to get our hands on the futuristic Galaxy Z TriFold, but you have to hurry if you want one. Despite the price that might make your jaw drop, the initial shipment of these triple-folding phones was sold out in the United States in a matter of minutes.

What happened with the Galaxy Z TriFold launch?


Samsung launched sales for its most ambitious phone yet today, and the reception was surprisingly strong. Within minutes of the device going live on the Samsung website, consumers were seeing the device marked as ‘out of stock’ across the board. Though the exact number of these phones sold hasn’t been revealed, it’s safe to say that a lot of people were ready to part with nearly $3,000 for a device.

This goes to show that though the device is priced at a staggering $2,900, which many (myself included) have called unhinged, there are many waiting to get their hands on a device that can replace a phone and a tablet in one.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • Display 10.0-inch . 2160x1584px
  • Camera Triple camera
  • Battery 5600 mAh
  • Storage 16GB . 512GB
  • Hardware Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • OS Android 16


Why this phone selling out matters


Though it’s easy to call a $3,000 phone a luxury item, the selling out of the Galaxy Z TriFold is a significant step in the world of Samsung. For a while, foldable phones have become a bit too boring, with not a lot changing in the design. Samsung, by launching the first TriFold device in the United States, is raising the bar.

What makes the sell-out even more impressive is the fact that the rumors pertaining to the purchase process were true all along. Online reports indicate that Samsung does not provide any trade-in options for the TriFold device currently, which means you cannot trade your old device to make the purchase easier.

How do you feel about the $2,899 price tag?


The $3,000 question


Honestly, the minute I saw the price, I did a double take. $2,900 is way beyond what most people would want to spend on the best laptop and smartphone combination on the market. That said, there’s something cool about the display unfolding twice and ending up with an enormous display on your hands. If you’re the kind of person who needs the latest gadget on the market and can afford it, then go for it! It’s cool and will definitely make for an interesting conversation.

Would I purchase it? Probably not until the price goes down a bit, but I am actually excited to see where this goes. Last year’s foldable devices were the epitome of design, but the TriFold makes those look basic compared to its design. If you were able to purchase this today, then you essentially own the future of mobile technology. The rest of us will just wait for the restock and see if it’s all it’s cracked up to be.

COMMENTS (18)

