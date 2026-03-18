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Samsung might be cooking a comeback for the trifold it just killed

Samsung may be working on two crazy phones, one of which is the sequel to the Galaxy Z TriFold.

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Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold
Samsung just cancelled the Galaxy Z TriFold | Image by PhoneArena
It took just over three months for Samsung to finally launch its first trifoldable smartphone, fail to meet the surprising demand for it, and discontinue it. That rollercoaster of a story would suggest that the company has given up on the idea, but a new rumor suggests that’s not the case. 

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2 and Galaxy Slide may be in development


Samsung may have already started the development of the successor to the Galaxy Z TriFold, according to information (translated source) from Korean leaker yeux1122 shared on Naver. Moreover, the company is also working on a prototype of what could be its first slide smartphone.

Both devices may launch sometime next year, though the slide phone could be delayed to early 2028. The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 may arrive much earlier and hit shelves around mid-2027. If that’s true, the second-generation trifoldable may launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 9 and Galaxy Z Flip 9 in the summer of 2027.

What the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 may look like



On an even more surprising note, Samsung may have a major upgrade for the TriFold 2. The device may feature a new lighter and thinner hinge, though the source says the device itself could be thicker than the original and the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

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Which of the rumored design would you prefer using?
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If that rumor is a true representation of Samsung’s current plans, it could mean that the company sees a commercial potential in the trifoldable concept. Earlier rumors claimed that the Galaxy Z TriFold was a one-off experiment for the company, and there were no plans for a sequel. However, a redesigned version that’s less complicated to manufacture could make it a profitable idea for Samsung. It could also help it compete with the Huawei Mate XT, Mate XTs, and any future trifoldables from the Chinese company.

A comeback for fun phones


Neither of those rumored phones will be a mainstream product, but their existence is still important for the industry. Amid the ongoing memory cost crisis, most manufacturers are likely to stick to safer and more profitable endeavors, so seeing Samsung going wild is a relief.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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