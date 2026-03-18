Samsung might be cooking a comeback for the trifold it just killed

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2 and Galaxy Slide may be in development

Galaxy Z TriFold

What the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 may look like





On an even more surprising note, Samsung may have a major upgrade for the TriFold 2. The device may feature a new lighter and thinner hinge, though the source says the device itself could be thicker than the original and the Galaxy Z Fold 7



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Which of the rumored design would you prefer using? I want a trifold I’d love a sliding smartphone Depends which works better Neither, I’m good with my slab phone Vote 2 Votes



If that rumor is a true representation of Samsung’s current plans, it could mean that the company sees a commercial potential in the trifoldable concept. Earlier rumors Galaxy Z TriFold was a one-off experiment for the company, and there were no plans for a sequel. However, a redesigned version that’s less complicated to manufacture could make it a profitable idea for Samsung. It could also help it compete with the Huawei Mate XT, Mate XTs, and any future trifoldables from the Chinese company. If that rumor is a true representation of Samsung’s current plans, it could mean that the company sees a commercial potential in the trifoldable concept. Earlier rumors claimed that thewas a one-off experiment for the company, and there were no plans for a sequel. However, a redesigned version that’s less complicated to manufacture could make it a profitable idea for Samsung. It could also help it compete with the Huawei Mate XT, Mate XTs, and any future trifoldables from the Chinese company.



A comeback for fun phones

Neither of those rumored phones will be a mainstream product, but their existence is still important for the industry. Amid the ongoing memory cost crisis, most manufacturers are likely to stick to safer and more profitable endeavors, so seeing Samsung going wild is a relief.

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