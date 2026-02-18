Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
The Galaxy Z TriFold's screen has started failing.
Galaxy Z TriFold | Image by PhoneArena
Only a few lucky users have managed to get their hands on the futuristic Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold in the limited markets where it debuted. In retrospect, however, missing out on the initial launch might have been a blessing in disguise for some.
Case of a lemon or first-gen issues?
The Galaxy Z TriFold's display is malfunctioning. | Image by Reddit
The Galaxy Z TriFold is an ambitious device featuring three panels and two hinges. While the design is more appealing than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it is also more complex. For some users, that's seemingly causing the display to fail.
Reddit user Odd-Drawer6410 bought their Galaxy Z TriFold about a month and a half ago. It functioned flawlessly until the display suddenly flashed green and went black. A reboot temporarily fixed the issue, but the problem persisted The device's behaviour suggests it's likely a hardware defect.
The Galaxy Z TriFold's screen has gone dark for some users. | Image by Reddit user Odd-Drawer6410
Galaxy Z TriFold owner ThoughtIll3676 says their device started acting up a couple of days after the purchase. The display went dark and started suffering from ghost touches.
The Galaxy Z TriFold's display became unresponsive. | Image by ThoughtIll3676
Hello all, like many of you i purchased the tri fold day one as soon as i could. Upon receiving the device everything went smoothly for the first couple days until yesterday night when my display started becoming unresponsive and registering touch where there was none.
They have also reported a popping sound when folding the phone and have discovered an air bubble under the display. They have returned the device to Samsung, which isn't offering replacement devices or repairs for now.
In January, there was a similar complaint from a South Korean user, Seasick Marine. Samsung replaced their device.
Samsung replaced the device for one user. | Image by Seasick Marine
All three users said they hadn't dropped or otherwise treated their devices roughly, indicating a potential inherent defect.
Isolated issues?
Samsung apparently has a cautious production target of 30,000 to 40,000 for the Galaxy Z TriFold. While the device consistently sells out, this is due to low inventory rather than record-breaking demand.
With only a handful of documented display failures, it's too early to say the device is faulty. However, it hasn't been a long time since it went on sale, and the issue highlights the pitfalls of a first-gen device.
Would reports like this affect your decision to buy the Z TriFold?
A $2,900 shock
The Galaxy Z TriFold costs $2,900, and while it's reassuring that Samsung hasn't left affected users high and dry, not everyone might be so fortunate. For instance, the device only launched in South Korea, China, Taiwan, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, and some customers may have purchased the device outside their home country.
New device categories come with these inherent risks, and in most cases, users are aware of what they are getting into.
