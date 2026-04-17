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The Galaxy Z TriFold is dead, and this time it's for real

Samsung appears to have sold all the tri-foldables it ever had.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold.
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold | Image by Samsung
In only a few short months, Samsung managed to launch its first tri-foldable smartphone and give it a rollercoaster of a run. However, after multiple restocks, the device appears to have finally met its end.

Samsung says the Galaxy Z TriFold is over


Samsung says that the Galaxy Z TriFold is now completely out of stock. The company claims that the device is fully sold out both in physical stores and online.

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The company has updated the listing for the tri-foldable phone on its US store with an announcement that it’s “completely sold out.” The company used to tell customers online that they could check Samsung Experience stores for leftover stock, but that appears to be over now.

What do you think would make tri-foldables mainstream?
2 Votes

It was a wild ride



Samsung first announced that it was cancelling the Galaxy Z TriFold in March, but that didn’t last too long. Earlier this month, the company made the device available in its online store and select physical locations.

That restock apparently followed the pattern of all previous occasions when Samsung put the tri-foldable in its stores, both in the US and South Korea, as the device has sold out in mere days.

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Not Samsung’s last tri-foldable


While the original Z TriFold didn’t last too long, Samsung is reportedly already working on its sequel. The latest leaks about the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 claim that the company is developing a revamped hinge system, which should slim it down.

Part of the changes should lead to a thinner and lighter device, though rumors claim that it’ll still be thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Another recent report claimed that the Z TriFold 2 could feature a wider display, reminiscent of the rumored aspect ratio of the iPhone Fold and Galaxy Z Wide Fold.

Time to move on


I don’t blame Samsung for doing all it could to get rid of every Galaxy Z TriFold unit it had, but the whole limited availability thing was getting annoying. Still, I’d love to see the sequel fixing some of the issues we’ve seen with the device and hopefully launching at a better price and in many more markets.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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