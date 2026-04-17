The Galaxy Z TriFold is dead, and this time it's for real
Samsung appears to have sold all the tri-foldables it ever had.
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Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold | Image by Samsung
In only a few short months, Samsung managed to launch its first tri-foldable smartphone and give it a rollercoaster of a run. However, after multiple restocks, the device appears to have finally met its end.
Samsung says that the Galaxy Z TriFold is now completely out of stock. The company claims that the device is fully sold out both in physical stores and online.
Samsung first announced that it was cancelling the Galaxy Z TriFold in March, but that didn’t last too long. Earlier this month, the company made the device available in its online store and select physical locations.
That restock apparently followed the pattern of all previous occasions when Samsung put the tri-foldable in its stores, both in the US and South Korea, as the device has sold out in mere days.
While the original Z TriFold didn’t last too long, Samsung is reportedly already working on its sequel. The latest leaks about the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 claim that the company is developing a revamped hinge system, which should slim it down.
Part of the changes should lead to a thinner and lighter device, though rumors claim that it’ll still be thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Another recent report claimed that the Z TriFold 2 could feature a wider display, reminiscent of the rumored aspect ratio of the iPhone Fold and Galaxy Z Wide Fold.
I don’t blame Samsung for doing all it could to get rid of every Galaxy Z TriFold unit it had, but the whole limited availability thing was getting annoying. Still, I’d love to see the sequel fixing some of the issues we’ve seen with the device and hopefully launching at a better price and in many more markets.
Samsung says the Galaxy Z TriFold is over
Samsung says that the Galaxy Z TriFold is now completely out of stock. The company claims that the device is fully sold out both in physical stores and online.
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The company has updated the listing for the tri-foldable phone on its US store with an announcement that it’s “completely sold out.” The company used to tell customers online that they could check Samsung Experience stores for leftover stock, but that appears to be over now.
What do you think would make tri-foldables mainstream?
It was a wild ride
The Galaxy Z TriFold listing on Samsung’s website. | Image by Samsung / PhoneArena
Samsung first announced that it was cancelling the Galaxy Z TriFold in March, but that didn’t last too long. Earlier this month, the company made the device available in its online store and select physical locations.
That restock apparently followed the pattern of all previous occasions when Samsung put the tri-foldable in its stores, both in the US and South Korea, as the device has sold out in mere days.
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Not Samsung’s last tri-foldable
While the original Z TriFold didn’t last too long, Samsung is reportedly already working on its sequel. The latest leaks about the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 claim that the company is developing a revamped hinge system, which should slim it down.
Part of the changes should lead to a thinner and lighter device, though rumors claim that it’ll still be thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Another recent report claimed that the Z TriFold 2 could feature a wider display, reminiscent of the rumored aspect ratio of the iPhone Fold and Galaxy Z Wide Fold.
Time to move on
I don’t blame Samsung for doing all it could to get rid of every Galaxy Z TriFold unit it had, but the whole limited availability thing was getting annoying. Still, I’d love to see the sequel fixing some of the issues we’ve seen with the device and hopefully launching at a better price and in many more markets.
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