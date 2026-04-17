Galaxy Z TriFold 2 will outshine the OG with rumored improvements
Samsung is working on a critical Galaxy Z TriFold 2 component.
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A Galaxy Z TriFold 2 render | Image by Network Right
Samsung broke many hearts when it discontinued the Galaxy Z TriFold after a brief run in select markets. While the company initially seemed uninterested in a second iteration, the device's apparent success has seemingly led it to reconsider its plans.
The Galaxy Z TriFold is an engineering marvel, but its two hinges result in a thick profile when folded.
Samsung is looking to fix those pain points in the next version, per South Korean leaker Lanzuk, alias yeux1122.
While the TriFold is svelte when unfurled, it measures 12.9mm thick when closed. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 clocks in at 8.9mm, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra sits at just 7.9mm.
Samsung aims to slim down the second-gen model, prioritizing a lightweight and ultra-slim design. The new hinge solution will be central to reducing this bulk.
According to an earlier report, the second iteration will still be thicker than the Z Fold 7.
It will likely remain a massive device, with one report even hinting that it will be wider than the OG TriFold.
Because only 100,000 to 200,000 Galaxy Z TriFold units were produced, its sold-out status isn't a reliable metric for success. However, considering it retailed for $2,900 and vanished within minutes each time it was restocked, consumer interest is undeniably high.
For starters, the device's complex design means there are more potential failure points, with there being three documented cases of malfunctions.
Furthermore, despite its physical prowess, developers have yet to find novel use cases for the TriFold. To win over power users, Samsung needs to refine the software experience just as much as the hardware.
The device is expected in mid-2027.
A new hinge for the Z TriFold 2
A thinner TriFold 2 is on the way. | Image by Lanzuk
The Galaxy Z TriFold is an engineering marvel, but its two hinges result in a thick profile when folded.
Samsung is looking to fix those pain points in the next version, per South Korean leaker Lanzuk, alias yeux1122.
The company is reportedly developing a new hinge system that may eventually trickle down to its other foldable lines.
A thinner device
While the TriFold is svelte when unfurled, it measures 12.9mm thick when closed. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 clocks in at 8.9mm, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra sits at just 7.9mm.
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At 309 grams, the TriFold is also significantly heavier than the Fold 7 (215g) and the S26 Ultra (214g).
Samsung aims to slim down the second-gen model, prioritizing a lightweight and ultra-slim design. The new hinge solution will be central to reducing this bulk.
What would make you buy the TriFold 2 despite its $2,900 price tag?
How much thinner?
According to an earlier report, the second iteration will still be thicker than the Z Fold 7.
It will likely remain a massive device, with one report even hinting that it will be wider than the OG TriFold.
Other concerns
Because only 100,000 to 200,000 Galaxy Z TriFold units were produced, its sold-out status isn't a reliable metric for success. However, considering it retailed for $2,900 and vanished within minutes each time it was restocked, consumer interest is undeniably high.
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While a more compact design will definitely add to its appeal, Samsung must do more to ensure mainstream success.
For starters, the device's complex design means there are more potential failure points, with there being three documented cases of malfunctions.
Furthermore, despite its physical prowess, developers have yet to find novel use cases for the TriFold. To win over power users, Samsung needs to refine the software experience just as much as the hardware.
The device is expected in mid-2027.
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