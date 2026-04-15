Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

Samsung doesn’t think the Galaxy Z TriFold is big enough, so it’s designing a crazier foldable

Thought the Galaxy Z TriFold wasn't big enough? Samsung might have an answer for you.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Wide leaked design render
What is Samsung cooking up now? | Image by Network Right
Even though the Galaxy Z TriFold unfolds into a 10-inch behemoth, Samsung appears to think that it might not be big enough. As such, the company is thinking about potentially making an even larger and crazier tri-fold smartphone for customers who want to carry around something resembling a phone-laptop hybrid.

A Galaxy Z TriFold Wide?


According to a Samsung patent, the company might be working on a version of the Galaxy Z TriFold that is larger than the first iteration. However, its increased size might not just be for a wider inner display but also for even the smaller external display.

Recommended For You

What would that even look like?




The patent shows a phone very similar to the existing Galaxy Z TriFold but with one major difference. Instead of looking like a normal tall smartphone when folded, this new phone looks a lot more like the upcoming iPhone Ultra and the existing Huawei Pura X Max but without rounded edges.

The external display when the phone is folded is much wider, which means that the entire phone itself would be a lot larger when unfolded.

Will a Galaxy Z TriFold Wide have any demand?
2 Votes


A new trend for a novelty item




Wide-folding smartphones are quickly gaining popularity. The Huawei Pura X Max just came out and Samsung will launch a Galaxy Z Wide Fold in July according to reports. Apple’s foldable iPhone is also a highly anticipated release coming later this year.

Recommended For You
However, the Galaxy Z TriFold is a very expensive novelty phone more than anything else. If a TriFold Wide does come out, it will probably sell out incredibly fast like its predecessor and then sales will fall off a cliff because most consumers can’t justify such a purchase.

A taste of the future?


Foldable smartphones have only become a durable-enough option with acceptable crease visibility in the last two years. It took generations for the technology to mature until we got something amazing like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Oppo Find N6 and even longer for Apple to feel confident enough to dip its toes into the industry.

Phones like the Galaxy Z TriFold and this potential TriFold Wide might be expensive experiments for now, but they might just be the average smartphone of tomorrow. Let’s just hope that the current memory cost crisis comes to an end soon.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
T-Mobile appears to be forcing customers off legacy plans
T-Mobile appears to be forcing customers off legacy plans
Latest News
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?