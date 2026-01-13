The Galaxy S26 Ultra looks powerful, yet many of you may not be rushing to buy it
Our poll shows strong interest in Samsung’s next flagship, but hesitation is still very real.
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Samsung's next flagship phones are just around the corner now. Multiple rumors indicate we're seeing the Galaxy S26 series in February, potentially February 25. We asked you if you were planning on buying the Galaxy S26 Ultra in a recent poll of ours, and the results are... let's say, split.
At the time of writing, in our poll, we have 1,284 participants from the loyal PhoneArena reader base. Nearly 42% of voters have voted that they are planning to buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra, thanks to all the upgrades that Samsung has reportedly planned for its beast of a flagship phone.
Judging by leaks, renders, and rumors, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is bringing a revamped look with more rounded corners and a camera island. This would make the phone look more cohesive with the rest of the Galaxy S26 series, but at the same time, it will make it lose some of its Note-inspired edginess.
We also expect an upgraded screen with a privacy feature and higher efficiency. It's also said it's going to be brighter when it comes to peak brightness and sport next-gen OLED technology.
According to rumors, there are going to be wider apertures for the main rear camera and for the 5x Telephoto camera. That would improve photography results in low-light conditions and reduce noise. The cameras are reportedly keeping the same sensors, though.
Another notable upgrade is the improvements in charging. For years, Samsung has stuck with the same charging speeds, despite some competitors from China offering serious upgrades in the department. Now, apparently, if rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also getting an upgrade here – 60W wired charging and Qi2 support, potentially.
The phone is also said to bring a slight upgrade in battery size (some rumors claim that the battery may be around 5,100-5,400mAh) but with a slightly thinner body than its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
What stands out to me in this poll isn't just the 42% who are ready to buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but the large group that's still unsure. When more than a quarter of readers can't decide, it usually means the upgrades sound nice on paper, but don't feel exciting enough yet.
42% of voters are planning on buying the Galaxy S26 Ultra
At the time of writing, in our poll, we have 1,284 participants from the loyal PhoneArena reader base. Nearly 42% of voters have voted that they are planning to buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra, thanks to all the upgrades that Samsung has reportedly planned for its beast of a flagship phone.
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Then, we have nearly 32% of the readers voting that they are not buying the Ultra and are not impressed by the rumored upgrades.
Curiously enough, we have 26.48% of voters choosing the "I just don't know" option. That's a pretty high percentage of people who are still not convinced that Samsung is bringing enough change with the Galaxy S26 Ultra to warrant an upgrade.
Do you plan on buying the Galaxy S26 Ultra?
Absolutely, considering all the new upgrades.
40.32%
No. I'm still not impressed.
32.3%
I just don't know.
27.38%
And mind you, leaks have been pretty consistent in the last couple of months with the information about the phone, so more or less, its key upgrades are almost confirmed. Apparently, they don't seem sufficient for the majority of voters to decide conclusively that they want the new Galaxy.
A leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render. | Image Credit - OnLeaks and Android Headlines
Galaxy S26 Ultra: what to expect
Judging by leaks, renders, and rumors, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is bringing a revamped look with more rounded corners and a camera island. This would make the phone look more cohesive with the rest of the Galaxy S26 series, but at the same time, it will make it lose some of its Note-inspired edginess.
Apart from the slight tweak in the design, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to come with the more powerful and energy-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite processor. The chip is built on a 3nm process, but there's speculation that its version "For Galaxy" would be built on a 2nm one. Whether or not that's true, expect improvements in speed and efficiency.
We also expect an upgraded screen with a privacy feature and higher efficiency. It's also said it's going to be brighter when it comes to peak brightness and sport next-gen OLED technology.
According to rumors, there are going to be wider apertures for the main rear camera and for the 5x Telephoto camera. That would improve photography results in low-light conditions and reduce noise. The cameras are reportedly keeping the same sensors, though.
Some generative AI features, like Camera Assistant, are also rumored. These are said to improve the photo-taking experience and videography on the phone.
Another notable upgrade is the improvements in charging. For years, Samsung has stuck with the same charging speeds, despite some competitors from China offering serious upgrades in the department. Now, apparently, if rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also getting an upgrade here – 60W wired charging and Qi2 support, potentially.
The phone is also said to bring a slight upgrade in battery size (some rumors claim that the battery may be around 5,100-5,400mAh) but with a slightly thinner body than its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Galaxy S26 Ultra hype is real, but doubt is still there
What stands out to me in this poll isn't just the 42% who are ready to buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but the large group that's still unsure. When more than a quarter of readers can't decide, it usually means the upgrades sound nice on paper, but don't feel exciting enough yet.
Samsung seems to be playing it safe again, and while that works for loyal fans, many people clearly want a bigger reason to upgrade. The closer we get to launch, the real question is whether Samsung can turn that "I don’t know" crowd into actual buyers.
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