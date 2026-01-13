The Galaxy S26 Ultra looks powerful, yet many of you may not be rushing to buy it

42% of voters are planning on buying the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

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Curiously enough, we have 26.48% of voters choosing the "I just don't know" option. That's a pretty high percentage of people who are still not convinced that Samsung is bringing enough change with the Galaxy S26 Ultra to warrant an upgrade.





Do you plan on buying the Galaxy S26 Ultra? Absolutely, considering all the new upgrades. 40.32% No. I'm still not impressed. 32.3% I just don't know. 27.38% Vote 1746 Votes



And mind you, leaks have been pretty consistent in the last couple of months with the information about the phone, so more or less, its key upgrades are almost confirmed. Apparently, they don't seem sufficient for the majority of voters to decide conclusively that they want the new Galaxy.





Galaxy S26 Ultra: what to expect

Galaxy S26 Ultra

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Galaxy S26 Ultra

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Galaxy S26 Ultra hype is real, but doubt is still there

Galaxy S26 Ultra





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