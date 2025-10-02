The Galaxy S26 series won’t get even a selfie camera upgrade
Samsung’s strategy with the Galaxy S26 series is to give us more of the same, front and back.
Samsung is planning various upgrades for the Galaxy S26 series, but very few of them will be related to the cameras. In fact, one of the cameras may remain the same for a fourth consecutive year.
Samsung may keep the 12MP front camera on all models in the Galaxy S26 series. While it’s not clear if the sensor will be the same as in previous years, the camera will once again feature autofocus, according to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt.
The last time Samsung did something different with a Galaxy S selfie camera was with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That model featured a 40MP sensor and used pixel binning to provide 10MP photos. The 12MP sensor that Samsung has used after that produces excellent images and great skin tones, but that’s not enough anymore.
After years of minor updates to the selfie camera, Apple introduced a new 24MP square sensor for the front camera of the iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air. With it, you can take an 18MP portrait or landscape photo regardless of how you hold the phone. Google’s Pixel 10 Pro has a 42MP front-facing camera with an 18mm lens, which allows you to have more people in your selfies. Neither phone does anything groundbreaking, but they make taking selfies a more pleasant experience.
Probably nobody chooses their phone based on the front-facing camera specs, but they are still important. Many content creators use the front cameras of their devices to shoot videos for social media, and everyone is taking a selfie or two with their friends and family. That’s why an upgrade to the selfie camera may not be critical, but it would definitely be nice and noticeable.
Someone more romantic could say that Samsung is being traditional because that would be the fourth year with the same selfie camera. All of the company’s flagship devices since the Galaxy S23 series have used a 12MP front shooter, including this year’s Galaxy S25.
Good selfies are not enough
The selfie camera on the iPhone 17 has a square sensor. | Image Credit – Apple
Nothing critical, but an upgrade would’ve been nice
