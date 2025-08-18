The Galaxy S25 FE could finally get the expanded storage we've been waiting for in more places

Leaked renders of the Galaxy S25 FE in different color variations. | Image credit — Android Headlines





Samsung's "Fan Edition" phones are always an interesting part of the yearly release cycle. They cram a ton of flagship-level features into a more budget-friendly package, and it looks like this year's Galaxy S25 FE might getting a serious upgrade that fans have been asking for. New reports are pointing to a 512GB storage model, and the big news is it might actually be available in more places this time around.





This is a pretty big deal. Last year, if you wanted a Galaxy S24 FE with that much storage, you had to be in one of just a handful of specific regions. It was a disappointment for a lot of people. But now, according to a new report, it seems Samsung is ready to bring the 512GB option to a much wider audience — especially in Europe. Early pricing rumors put this high-capacity model at around €929, giving users a clear step-up option from the standard 128GB and 256GB versions.









Here's the thing: this move puts some serious pressure on the competition. Take Google's Pixel A-series, for example. Those are fantastic phones, but they've consistently topped out at 256GB. By offering a 512GB option, Samsung is making a direct play for the power users — meaning those who shoot a ton of video, download massive games, and just don't want to ever think about their storage limit. It’s a smart way to stand out.

Of course, the big question mark remains over the United States. The US market has consistently gotten the short end of the stick when it comes to the top-tier FE models, forcing users who need more space to shell out for a full-priced flagship. While many are hoping that changes this year, we'll have to wait and see what Samsung announces — likely sometime in September.





From my perspective, this is exactly what Samsung should be doing. In a world where phone cameras are getting better and apps are getting bigger, having plenty of local storage is more important than ever. It's not just a spec; it's a quality-of-life feature. Widely offering a 512GB S25 FE would show that Samsung is truly listening to its users and it would make an already great phone an even more compelling choice.













