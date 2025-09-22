The first iOS 26.1 beta improves Apple’s best new feature

Five more languages for AirPods Live Translation

Apple Intelligence

iOS 26

iOS 26

Chinese (Mandarin, simplified)

Chinese (Mandarin, traditional)

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Apple Intelligence gets eight new languages





Apple Intelligence . Unfortunately, there don’t seem to be other new features in the new beta, but at least we have the following new languages:



Danish

Dutch

Norwegian

Portuguese (Portugal)

Swedish

Turkish

Vietnamese

Initially, Apple Intelligence was available only in US English, but Apple quickly added support for a few different English accents. The last time Apple added new languages was in March.



, available on the Galaxy AI features, while Call Assist supports 20 languages.

Google’s Gemini, which is preinstalled on the



That’s not enough, Apple

Apple is lagging behind in AI, but it is still important for the company to extend the languages supported by Apple Intelligence. Unfortunately, there don't seem to be other new features in the new beta, but at least we have the following new languages:

Initially, Apple Intelligence was available only in US English, but Apple quickly added support for a few different English accents. The last time Apple added new languages was in March.

Galaxy AI, available on the Galaxy S25 and other Samsung devices, supports up to 39 languages, depending on what feature you're looking for. About nine languages have access to all Galaxy AI features, while Call Assist supports 20 languages.

That's not enough, Apple

Adding new languages is great and a crucial part of improving Apple Intelligence, but it's far from enough. I'd even argue that adding more features is more important than extending language support. After all, I'm still counting on ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini for any AI-related task I have, and adding more languages won't make me switch to Apple Intelligence.



