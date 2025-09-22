The first iOS 26.1 beta improves Apple’s best new feature
No one expected that Apple will fulfill its promises so soon.
Apple has debuted the first beta of iOS 26.1 today, and the most prominent additions to it are the new languages for the AirPods Live Translation feature and Apple Intelligence.
With the announcement of AirPods Pro 3, Apple promised to soon extend the supported languages for Apple Intelligence and AirPods Live Translation. Apparently, “soon” wasn’t an exaggeration as iOS 26.1 Beta 1 has added new languages to both features, as reported by 9to5Mac.
With the update, Apple completes its promise to add those languages by the end of the year. The company hasn’t mentioned any specific plans to add other languages.
Five more languages for AirPods Live Translation
Live Translation was one of the most impressive new features, but it was limited to US and UK English, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish from Spain. The first iOS 26.1 beta adds the following five languages to the mix:
- Chinese (Mandarin, simplified)
- Chinese (Mandarin, traditional)
- Italian
- Japanese
- Korean
Apple Intelligence gets eight new languages
Apple is lagging behind in AI, but it is still important for the company to extend the languages supported by Apple Intelligence. Unfortunately, there don’t seem to be other new features in the new beta, but at least we have the following new languages:
Initially, Apple Intelligence was available only in US English, but Apple quickly added support for a few different English accents. The last time Apple added new languages was in March.
Galaxy AI, available on the Galaxy S25 and other Samsung devices, supports up to 39 languages, depending on what feature you’re looking for. About nine languages have access to all Galaxy AI features, while Call Assist supports 20 languages.
Google’s Gemini, which is preinstalled on the Pixel 10 series but is available on any Android or iOS device, supports over 45 languages. However, some features, like “Hey Google,” aren’t supported by all languages.
Adding new languages is great and a crucial part of improving Apple Intelligence, but it’s far from enough. I’d even argue that adding more features is more important than extending language support. After all, I’m still counting on ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini for any AI-related task I have, and adding more languages won’t make me switch to Apple Intelligence.
- Chinese (traditional)
- Danish
- Dutch
- Norwegian
- Portuguese (Portugal)
- Swedish
- Turkish
- Vietnamese
That’s not enough, Apple
