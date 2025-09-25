Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The first brand to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 smartphone will release it across the world

Qualcomm’s new chipset will rank just below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

OnePlus 13R | Image Credit – PhoneArena

Qualcomm just launched the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, but it also teased the existence of one more chip. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will sit just below the flagship in terms of performance, and now we know which brand will make the first phone with it.

OnePlus will be the first to release a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 phone


OnePlus announced in a post (source in Chinese) on Weibo that it’ll be the first brand to launch a phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. Even more intriguingly, Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, said in his own Weibo post (source in Chinese) that the premiere will be “global”.

Qualcomm teased the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 as a “one more thing” announcement at its Snapdragon Tech Summit conference. The company didn’t reveal anything about the chip, except that it’ll rank just below its flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. However, Li Jie revealed in his post that the chipset will have a 3nm design and Oryon CPU cores.

Could that be the OnePlus 15T?



OnePlus didn’t reveal any further details about the upcoming phone, but considering the hint of a global premiere, it shouldn’t be one of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace devices. The most likely candidates would be a OnePlus 15R or a OnePlus 15T.

Last year’s OnePlus 13R had the year-old Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset when it was released. Considering the new chip from Qualcomm is a step below the company’s flagship, it could make sense for the OnePlus 15R to use that chip.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13T (a.k.a. OnePlus 13S in India) was a smaller phone with a different design from the OnePlus 13, but it had the same flagship chipset. Considering the now confirmed redesign of the OnePlus 15 and the rumored change of strategy with it, the OnePlus 15T could keep the smaller screen and design, but feature a lower-tier chipset than the flagship. For that to happen, OnePlus will need to release it outside of China and India. Either way, those are only speculations.

OnePlus is really close with Qualcomm


OnePlus has already said the OnePlus 15 will be the first device with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which makes it sound like Qualcomm’s new favorite. I don’t want to start conspiracies, but that makes me feel like Qualcomm is excited about the phones OnePlus is preparing to release. So, maybe we could get a little excited, too, right?
