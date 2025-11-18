Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
OnePlus teases a brand-new device that could shake up the mid-range market

OnePlus Ace 6T could launch globally as the OnePlus 15R.

Android OnePlus
OnePlus 15
As good as the OnePlus 15 is, it’s still a flagship device at a flagship price, and $900 is an amount of money that not everyone can afford. Fortunately, OnePlus is working on a device that should give you a taste of the same top-notch experience at a lower price. 

The company already said that the OnePlus 15R is coming soon, but we still don’t know anything else about it. However, OnePlus started teasing a brand-new device in China, which could hold all the answers about the 15R.

OnePlus releases first teasers for the Ace 6T


Shortly after launching the OnePlus Ace 6 during the OnePlus 15 premiere, OnePlus has a new model on the way. The company started teasing (source in Chinese) the OnePlus Ace 6T, which will launch this month in China.

Based on the teasers shared on Weibo, the OnePlus Ace 6T will feature flagship-level specs, a next-gen chipset, and a big battery. However, the only specification OnePlus shared is the 165 Hz refresh rate of the display.

That could be the foundation for the OnePlus 15R



Of course, we’ve already heard some rumors about the Ace 6T, which is likely to be slightly smaller than the Ace 6 and feature the non-Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The phone may also have a larger 8,000 mAh battery with 100W charging and a dual 50+8MP camera on the back. If OnePlus bases the 15R on this device, we might get a relatively compact, performance-oriented mid-ranger. 

Which phone would you prefer the OnePlus 15R to be based on?

Vote View Result


However, the OnePlus 15R could be based on the 6.83-inch Ace 6. While larger, that model packs a smaller, 7,800 mAh battery with 120W charging and last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. 

A mighty competitor either way


Whatever the OnePlus 15R is based on, it’ll be a highly competitive mid-range smartphone. The device is expected to launch in December in India, likely followed by other markets. If you’re looking for a device with high performance and long battery life but don’t necessarily want the best camera or the highest-end Snapdragon chip, it may be worth checking it out.

