OnePlus teases a brand-new device that could shake up the mid-range market

OnePlus 15

A mighty competitor either way

However, the OnePlus 15R could be based on the 6.83-inch Ace 6. While larger, that model packs a smaller, 7,800 mAh battery with 120W charging and last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.Whatever the OnePlus 15R is based on, it’ll be a highly competitive mid-range smartphone. The device is expected to launch in December in India, likely followed by other markets. If you’re looking for a device with high performance and long battery life but don’t necessarily want the best camera or the highest-end Snapdragon chip, it may be worth checking it out.