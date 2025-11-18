YouTube TV wants to win you back with a nice little discount and a big caveat





A tempting offer for returning subscribers



If you broke up with YouTube TV a while back, Google is hoping to patch things up with a little "I miss you" gift. It looks like the streaming giant is quietly rolling out a retention offer for select users who have previously canceled or paused their subscriptions.



This isn't a blanket price cut, so don't expect it to just show up on your bill automatically. Rather, according to a recent report on Reddit, some users are finding a promo that knocks a total of $60 off their subscription cost for just one month.





How to check if you're eligible



Since this is a targeted "win-back" deal, you have to go looking for it. It’s a bit buried, but here is the process:



Log in to YouTube TV from a web browser (not the mobile app).

Click your profile icon and head to Settings.

Select Membership.

Look under the "Base Plan" section for a Manage button or a visible offer.

If you see the credit, you can redeem it right there. If not, you might just be out of luck for now.

Why you should care



I think we can all agree that streaming prices are getting out of hand. With YouTube TV sitting at nearly $83 a month, it's arguably one of the priciest options out there, even if it is one of the best. A $60 discount, even if it's just for one month, does make the service more competitive — especially against its main rival, Hulu + Live TV.



For context, Hulu + Live TV currently starts around $89.99 per month (with ads), though that price includes Disney+ and ESPN+, which is a massive value add if you use those services. Meanwhile, budget options like Sling TV hover around the $40–$60 mark but come with a more confusing channel split (Orange vs. Blue) and fewer premium features like unlimited DVR.



I think we can all agree that streaming prices are getting out of hand. With YouTube TV sitting at nearly $83 a month, it's arguably one of the priciest options out there, even if it is one of the best. A $60 discount, even if it's just for one month, does make the service more competitive — especially against its main rival, Hulu + Live TV.

For context, Hulu + Live TV currently starts around $89.99 per month (with ads), though that price includes Disney+ and ESPN+, which is a massive value add if you use those services. Meanwhile, budget options like Sling TV hover around the $40–$60 mark but come with a more confusing channel split (Orange vs. Blue) and fewer premium features like unlimited DVR.

Getting YouTube TV for roughly $20 puts it in a sweet spot —though a short-lived one.



Should you go back









If I had canceled YouTube TV recently because of the price, this would absolutely not be enough to bring me back. The service itself is still, in my opinion, the smoothest live TV experience you can buy. However, I'm going to need more than a one-month discount to go back if pricing was the issue in the first place.

Additionally, if you left because of the lack of specific channels (like the A&E networks or regional sports networks) or because you prefer the bundled value of Hulu, a temporary price cut won't fix those fundamental issues. But if you're just looking to save cash during football season? I'd say you lose nothing by taking the deal, as there is no contract to sign, and you can always leave for another (cheaper) option.

