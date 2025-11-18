Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

Is Meta a monopoly? Federal judge makes a ruling

In a case that was started in 2020, a federal judge rules that Meta does not have a monopoly in the social media industry.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps
Meta logo against a light background.
Meta got a big legal victory today when a federal judge ruled against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and in favor of the technology company. The FTC had sued Meta back in 2020 over the company's 2012 acquisition of Instagram for $1 billion and the 2014 deal that saw it purchase WhatsApp for what turned out to be $21 billion in cash and Facebook stock. The original price was $19 billion, but thanks to a rally in Facebook shares before the deal closed, the final purchase price was $21 billion.

FTC claimed Facebook bought WhatsApp and Instagram to avoid competition


The FTC claimed that Facebook, which changed its corporate name to Meta in 2021, acquired the two social media platforms to avoid having to compete with them. The FTC considered this to be a violation of anti-trust laws. The seven-week trial included testimony from Facebook/Meta founder, chairman, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. During the trial, Zuckerberg argued that Meta has plenty of competition from other platforms including YouTube and TikTok.

Do you think he made the right call here?

Vote View Result

Zuckerberg's comments caught the attention of federal judge James Boasberg who wrote in his opinion that YouTube and TikTok prevent Meta from monopolizing social media. Boasberg also pointed out that the social media market has changed since the suit was filed by the FTC with the biggest change coming from AI. The judge wrote that content generated by AI negates the FTC's arguments. "Meta holds no monopoly in the relevant market," the judge wrote in his decision.

Judge writes that TikTok is Meta's fiercest competitor


Boasberg's ruling says that Meta apps are responsible for only a "modest share" of the time spent on social media which includes Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube (in alphabetical order). The judge says that this share is declining. He also says that even if YouTube's share was excluded from the numbers, Meta still would not be a monopoly. In addition, Boasberg's decision also said, "TikTok — which Meta considers its fiercest competitor — broke into the market only seven years ago … and has been oerrunning the market ever since."

Both sides released statements following the decision. Meta Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead said, "Our products are beneficial for people and businesses and exemplify American innovation and economic growth. We look forward to continuing to partner with the Administration and to invest in America."

The Instagram purchase is one of the most profitable tech acquisitions of all time


Joe Simonson, FTC Director of Public Affairs, stated, "We are deeply disappointed in this decision. The deck was always stacked against us with Judge Boasberg, who is currently facing articles of impeachment. We are reviewing all our options."

PhoneArena headline from April 2012 when Facebook bought Instagram for $1 billion.
Blast from the pa
PhoneArena April 9, 2012. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The purchase of Instagram could be considered one of the most profitable tech acquisitions of all time. Instagram is currently estimated to have a valuation of $441 billion to $538 billion. Remember, Facebook paid $1 billion for it. At the time, it was known mostly for its disappearing messages. Soon, users started taking Instagram photos of their meals and sharing them with others. Instagram got a big shot in the arm when it took the Stories feature from Snapchat and it helped take the app to an incredibly high level of popularity.

This is a big win for Big Tech


Meta tried to show that a forced break up would have been deadly to the company. Instagram delivers ad revenue to Meta while WhatsApp gives Meta business subscribers and gets the company's name out internationally. Zuckerberg, during the trial, let it be known that his first platform, Facebook, is losing popularity. Meta also had a good point as it argued that regulators had already approved the Instagram and WhatsApp deals years ago when they were originally proposed.

Not only is this a big win for Meta, but it is also a big win for Big Tech as U.S. regulators have tried to breakup Google. The Alphabet subsidiary has been ruled a monopoly in two different cases with one focused on the company's search engine and the other related to Google's online advertising business. Also under attack by the government are other tech firms like Apple and Amazon.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless